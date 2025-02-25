News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Richa Ghosh did an MS Dhoni-esque run out on the final delivery of the ninth Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 to draw the game.
womens-premier-league-wpl
Last updated: February 25, 2025

Richa Ghosh Does an MS Dhoni-Esque Run-Out To Enforce the First-Ever Super Over in WPL History

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Fans were immediately reminded of MS Dhoni's iconic run-out on the final delivery against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2016, which coincidentally took place at the same venue.

Richa Ghosh did an MS Dhoni-esque run out on the final delivery of the ninth Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 to draw the game.

Richa Ghosh did an MS Dhoni-esque run out on the final delivery of the ninth Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 to draw the game. With one required off the final delivery, Renuka Singh bowled outside the off-stump line, and Kranti Goud missed the shot.

The two batters ran immediately, but Richa Ghosh, RCB’s wicketkeeper, kept her calm and sprinted towards the stumps to break them. Sophie Ecclestone was well short of her crease, and the credit must go to the wicketkeeper for not throwing the ball from her original position and rather going near the sticks and shattering them.

Fans were immediately reminded of MS Dhoni’s iconic run-out on the final delivery against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2016, which coincidentally took place at the same venue. Even MS was proactive in not throwing the ball and running quicker than the batter to help India register a famous win.

Also Read:

Richa showed her nerves of steel in front of a packed crowd to take the game to the super over when UP Warriorz looked set to take the game home. Usually, all the wicketkeepers would throw the ball from their original position in such situations, but it was wise not to attempt it since she could have missed the stumps.

Richa Ghosh couldn’t take her team over the line in super over

Richa Ghosh’s fabulous wicketkeeping skills meant WPL saw its first super over in the third season. However, RCB’s performance in this one-over shootout was tepid, especially with the willow.

Bowling first, they restricted UP Warriorz to a mere eight runs, which means the defending champions required nine to win the contest. But Sophie Ecclestone weaved her magic again, this time with the ball, not to allow RCB to score more than four runs in the over, even though RCB had Richa Ghosh, who specialises in big hitting.

RCB were thoroughly in the game before some poor bowling and Ecclestone’s batting skills closed the margin. However, their tactics were baffling, which included Smriti Mandhana coming to bat in the super over.

Most of their decisions in the later stage of the game backfired, as you’d expect against skilled teams and players. They would need to rethink their on-field calls and make wiser decisions to start winning again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

RCB
Richa Ghosh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
WPL 2025

Related posts

Harmanpreet Kaur Shocked by Chinnaswamy Crowd, Covers Ears During Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash of WPL 2025 [WATCH]

It was RCB's first game from the Bengaluru leg of the WPL 2025.
February 22, 2025
Sreejita Sen
chamari athapaththu wpl 2025 up warriorz

UP Warriorz Allrounder Chamari Athapaththu To Miss End Of WPL 2025 Due To Sri Lanka Series

Athapaththu has been named captain of Sri Lanka set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand in March
February 18, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Smriti Mandhana six cover drive RCB Delhi Capitals WPL 2025

Smriti Mandhana Smashes Gorgeous Lofted Cover Drive for SIX in 81(47) as RCB Crush Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025 [WATCH]

February 17, 2025
CX Staff Writer
New Rule Implemented for 2025 Season After Zing Bails Glitch

New Rule Implemented for 2025 Season After Zing Bails Glitch

There is a minor difference in the current batch of bails used, prompting the change in decision.
February 17, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

‘That’s just her style’ – Mithali Raj Supports Indian Opener after National Team Dropout

She scored a quickfire 43 with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 238.88 against Mumbai Indians.
February 16, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians robbed zing bails WPL 2025 Delhi Capitals

Were Mumbai Indians Robbed? Fans Furious As Zing Bails Confusion Helps Delhi Capitals Win WPL 2025 Match

February 16, 2025
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy