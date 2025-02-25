Richa Ghosh Does an MS Dhoni-Esque Run-Out To Enforce the First-Ever Super Over in WPL History

Fans were immediately reminded of MS Dhoni's iconic run-out on the final delivery against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2016, which coincidentally took place at the same venue.

Richa Ghosh did an MS Dhoni-esque run out on the final delivery of the ninth Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 to draw the game. With one required off the final delivery, Renuka Singh bowled outside the off-stump line, and Kranti Goud missed the shot.

The two batters ran immediately, but Richa Ghosh, RCB’s wicketkeeper, kept her calm and sprinted towards the stumps to break them. Sophie Ecclestone was well short of her crease, and the credit must go to the wicketkeeper for not throwing the ball from her original position and rather going near the sticks and shattering them.

Fans were immediately reminded of MS Dhoni’s iconic run-out on the final delivery against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2016, which coincidentally took place at the same venue. Even MS was proactive in not throwing the ball and running quicker than the batter to help India register a famous win.

Richa showed her nerves of steel in front of a packed crowd to take the game to the super over when UP Warriorz looked set to take the game home. Usually, all the wicketkeepers would throw the ball from their original position in such situations, but it was wise not to attempt it since she could have missed the stumps.

What a game! After a brilliant last-over effort from Ecclestone, Renuka Singh kept her cool, taking us to the first Super Over of WPL!#WPLOnJioStar 👉 Royal Challengers Bengaluru v UP Warriorz | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports 18 Khel pic.twitter.com/xAGAdScuZz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 24, 2025

Richa Ghosh couldn’t take her team over the line in super over

Richa Ghosh’s fabulous wicketkeeping skills meant WPL saw its first super over in the third season. However, RCB’s performance in this one-over shootout was tepid, especially with the willow.

Bowling first, they restricted UP Warriorz to a mere eight runs, which means the defending champions required nine to win the contest. But Sophie Ecclestone weaved her magic again, this time with the ball, not to allow RCB to score more than four runs in the over, even though RCB had Richa Ghosh, who specialises in big hitting.

RCB were thoroughly in the game before some poor bowling and Ecclestone’s batting skills closed the margin. However, their tactics were baffling, which included Smriti Mandhana coming to bat in the super over.

Most of their decisions in the later stage of the game backfired, as you’d expect against skilled teams and players. They would need to rethink their on-field calls and make wiser decisions to start winning again.

