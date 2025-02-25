Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Qualification Scenarios: What Will Happen if Australia vs South Africa Match is Washed Out Due to Rain?

Here are the likely scenarios if Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy match is washed out.

The ongoing 2025 ICC Champions Trophy could witness its first abandoned match if today’s (February 25) Australia vs South Africa match in Rawalpindi is washed out due to rain. The toss was supposed to be at 2 pm IST (1.30 pm local time) but didn’t happen until three hours later. From 3 pm local time onwards, the overs started getting reduced with the skies in Rawalpindi getting gloomier.

Both teams are coming to this match on the back of victories in their respective games in the first round. While Australia defeated England by five wickets, South Africa thumped Afghanistan by 107 runs. Both teams have two points from one game. The Proteas lead the Group B standings due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR). South Africa have an NRR of +2.140 compared to Australia’s +0.475.

What happens if AUS vs SA is washed out?

Should the Australia vs South Africa match in Rawalpindi be washed out, both teams will earn a point each. Both teams will have three points from two games, with the Proteas continuing to top the standings.

England will take on Afghanistan on Wednesday (February 26), which is a virtual knockout match given that the loser could be eliminated. Both teams have lost their opening matches. Should England or Afghanistan win both of their remaining matches, that will take their points tally to four. It’d mean that one of Australia or South Africa gets knocked out. It will also mean that whoever wins their next two matches will qualify for the last four.

Australia can reach the semi-finals even if Tuesday’s game gets washed out. This is if Australia defeat Afghanistan in their final group-stage match, which will take them to five points. If South Africa too beat England in their third game after this match is washed out, the Proteas will also have five points. This way, Australia and South Africa could qualify.

Should Afghanistan beat both England and Australia, then they will have four points from three games and qualify for the semis. This would also mean that Australia crash out of the Champions Trophy.

