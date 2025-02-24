South Africa to Win Champions Trophy 2025: Why There Is No Stopping the Proteas this Time Around?

South Africa were knocked out in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup and fell agonizingly close in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

The rainbow nation has been on the receiving end of quite a few heartbreaks in the last few years. South Africa were knocked out in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup and fell agonizingly close in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. The women’s team has been sailing in the same boat. They ended as the runners-up in the last two Women’s T20 World Cups.

With such an unfortunate record in recent times, the tag of ‘chokers’ has continued to be associated with them. South African fans have high expectations from their team in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as they have a fitting squad to clinch the title this time.

South Africa Ride On Their Batting Strength

The Proteas had the most destructive batting line-up in the 2023 World Cup. They smashed over 350 runs in four out of nine innings.

South Africa have made only a couple of changes to that unit. Ryan Rickelton has come in for Quinton de Kock. Wiaan Mulder has taken the number seven spot. Having Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada from No.8 to 10 also leads to a great batting depth.

Rickelton, who shows uncanny resemblance with de Kock, is perhaps a better player of spin bowling. The previous clash against Afghanistan’s world-class spin attack was a big test for Rickelton and he came out with flying colours with a sublime century.

Heinrich Klaasen, who was rested for precautionary reasons against the Afghans, has shown great form recently. He has hit four 80+ scores in the last four ODIs and has struck at the rate of 130. Klaasen’s ability to smash spinners is second to none, making him the biggest threat to the opponents.

South Africa Batters from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad since 2023 Player Inns Runs Average Strike Rate Heinrich Klaasen 26 1278 53.25 137.56 Aiden Markram 31 1252 50.08 107.83 Temba Bavuma 27 1061 44.2 92.66 Rassie van der Dussen 31 991 33.03 82.3 David Miller 25 848 40.38 108.85 Tony de Zorzi 14 482 37.07 95.82 Marco Jansen 21 445 27.81 109.6 Ryan Rickelton 7 291 41.57 92.08 Tristan Stubbs 8 249 41.5 89.89 Wiaan Mulder 9 187 23.37 85.38

Additionally, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and David Miller have also been in good form. South Africa have batters who can milk the bowlers well. Most batters are pretty good against spinners. Some of them can go guns blazing when needed. With such a versatile and powerful line-up, South Africa have a good chance of dominating the ongoing ICC tournament.

Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj Hold The Key

While their batting looks formidable, South Africa may have some concerns regarding their bowling. With Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee out due to injuries, they had to opt for Mulder and Lungi Ngidi as pace partners with Kagiso Rabada. Both additions have conceded more than six runs per over since 2023. Jansen has also been expensive, picking 40 scalps since 2023 at 6.23 rpo. Tabraiz Shamsi is in a similar situation.

South Africa Bowlers from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad in ODIs since 2023 Player Inns Wickets Average Econ Strike rate Marco Jansen 24 40 29.87 6.23 28.7 Lungi Ngidi 25 33 35.09 6.07 34.6 Kagiso Rabada 17 30 25.03 5.17 29 Keshav Maharaj 20 28 27.25 4.4 37.1 Tabraiz Shamsi 16 23 34.39 6.02 34.2 Aiden Markram 21 9 65.77 5.75 68.5 Wiaan Mulder 11 8 44.87 6.18 43.5 Corbin Bosch 2 2 69.5 8.17 51

Looking at the above numbers, you can see why Rabada and Keshav Maharaj will be vital for South Africa. These two are the only bowlers from the current squad who have had less than 5.50 economy in the last two years.

Rabada was excellent in the previous game, picking three wickets for 36 runs in 8.3 overs. His economy has touched the roof in past games but he has shown better control in recent times. Maharaj, one of the best spinners in the world, also has a huge role to play as they face tougher oppositions – Australia and England – in the coming days.

Another factor that increases South Africa’s chances of updating their trophy cabinet is the injury-laden squad of the other teams. Three of the other top contenders – India, Australia, and New Zealand are short-staffed due to injuries.

India, who defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup final last year thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s performance, are now without their star pacer. Australia are missing their fast bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitch Starc, along with Mitch Marsh. The Black Caps are also without their speedster Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa will go head-to-head with Australia on February 25 in Rawalpindi.

