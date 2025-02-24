How Pakistan Missed a Golden Chance To Dismiss Virat Kohli for Obstructing the Field in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Virat Kohli was on 41 when this event transpired, which means Pakistan had an opening but showed no game awareness.

Virat Kohli played another marvellous knock against Pakistan during the Champions Trophy 2025. He scored a fabulous ton to guide India to an easy win. Pakistan bowlers tried everything but couldn’t get past Kohli in a familiar tale.

𝗞𝗢𝗛𝗟𝗜 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗬𝗟𝗘! 💯@imVkohli takes #TeamIndia over the line, bringing his first-ever hundred in the #ChampionsTrophy, his 51st in ODIs, and 82nd across formats. 🙌



Take a bow, KING! 👑#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star… pic.twitter.com/pzUmDiAtyp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

However, Pakistan had a chance to dismiss Kohli during the 21st over when he was found obstructing the field. But the opponent didn’t appeal. He drove a ball towards the extra-cover region and went for a single, completing it easily. As the throw came to the non-striker’s end, Kohli put his hands and stopped the ball with no one backing it. The ball was still in play and the legendary batter could have been in trouble had Pakistan appealed for it.

According to Law 37.4, “Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder.”

Sunil Gavaskar Expresses Displeasure

Sunil Gavaskar+ was on air when this incident unfolded. He was agitated with Virat Kohli’s actions to stop the throw and call for unnecessary trouble. He pointed out that Kohli could have been out if Pakistan had appealed. The batters could have got extra runs since no one was behind to stop the throw.

“He stopped the ball with his hand. If the Pakistanis appealed – they didn’t – it could be obstructing the field. Maybe there was nobody backing up also at that stage. Maybe there could have been an extra run over there. Have a look, there’s nobody backing up. The fielder at mid-wicket would have had to dive [to stop the overthrow]. There was no need for him [Kohli] to interfere with the progress of the ball. He’s lucky nobody has appealed.”

Kohli was on 41 when this event transpired, which means Pakistan had an opportunity but showed no game awareness. They probably didn’t notice it as closely as they should have or weren’t thorough about the rule.

What just happened? Sunil Gavaskar hints that Virat Kohli could've been given out for 'Obstructing the Field,' but Pakistan's players didn't appeal, looks like they are not aware of the rules 🇮🇳🇵🇰🤯#ViratKohli #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/9CNJ0RuoJm — Mursaleen wafai (@MursaleenWafai) February 23, 2025

Virat Kohli was handled the Ball with his hand but luckily no Pakistani Fielder appealed for Obstructing the Field.



No Pakistan fielder was there for backup too. pic.twitter.com/DDHMKfEYu7 — ᏙᏦ🇮🇳 (@_VK86) February 23, 2025

Kohli ought to be punished for repeatedly handling the ball. Thank God Pak did not appeal for obstructing the field today. #INDvsPAK — Nitin Deshpande (@nitingdeshpande) February 23, 2025

No game awareness by Pakistan. Virat Kohli, intentionally, tried stopping the ball with his hand after a throw and Pakistan didn't appeal. He could have been given out for "obstructing the field." #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) February 23, 2025

Kohli made them pay for their mistake and remained unbeaten throughout his stay, playing another iconic knock against Pakistan. Had Kohli gotten out in the 21st over, the game could have gone either way.

