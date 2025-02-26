Big Boost for India! Key Member Joins Team Ahead of NZ Clash

Morne Morkel had returned to South Africa due to a personal emergency.

Morne Morkel, Team India’s bowling coach, linked up with the squad n Dubai on Wednesday ahead of their last group stage game against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025.

Why Morkel had returned to South Africa

Last week, the former South Africa cricketer had flown back home due to a personal emergency. India will lock horns against New Zealand in their final Group A game of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday (March 2).

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals so Sunday’s match will all be about finalising the group positions. According to a report in the Times of India, the former Proteas pacer was seen getting down from the team bus. He was wearing a white hoodie and black shorts, the report adds.

Morkel had reached Dubai on February 15 and also attended India’s practice session at the ICC Academy in the afternoon the next day. However, he did not attend the training session on February 17.

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign so far

The Rohit Sharma-led side began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh on February 20 before beating Pakistan by the same margin three days later. With two defeats in as many games, both Pakistan and Bangladesh have been knocked out of the tournament. India’s qualification for the Champions Trophy semi-finals was confirmed after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by five wickets.

India are playing all their matches in Dubai following their refusal to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns. As a result, the 2025 Champions Trophy is being held in a hybrid model, with three venues in Pakistan (Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi) and one in United Arab Emirates (Dubai) hosting the matches.

Pakistan are hosting an ICC event for the first time since 1996, when the country co-hosted the ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka.

