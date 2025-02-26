News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Morne Morkel Indian cricket team Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 26, 2025

Big Boost for India! Key Member Joins Team Ahead of NZ Clash

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Morne Morkel had returned to South Africa due to a personal emergency.

Morne Morkel Indian cricket team Champions Trophy 2025

Morne Morkel, Team India’s bowling coach, linked up with the squad n Dubai on Wednesday ahead of their last group stage game against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025.

Why Morkel had returned to South Africa

Last week, the former South Africa cricketer had flown back home due to a personal emergency. India will lock horns against New Zealand in their final Group A game of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday (March 2).

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals so Sunday’s match will all be about finalising the group positions. According to a report in the Times of India, the former Proteas pacer was seen getting down from the team bus. He was wearing a white hoodie and black shorts, the report adds.

ALSO READ:

Morkel had reached Dubai on February 15 and also attended India’s practice session at the ICC Academy in the afternoon the next day. However, he did not attend the training session on February 17.

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign so far

The Rohit Sharma-led side began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh on February 20 before beating Pakistan by the same margin three days later. With two defeats in as many games, both Pakistan and Bangladesh have been knocked out of the tournament. India’s qualification for the Champions Trophy semi-finals was confirmed after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by five wickets.

India are playing all their matches in Dubai following their refusal to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns. As a result, the 2025 Champions Trophy is being held in a hybrid model, with three venues in Pakistan (Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi) and one in United Arab Emirates (Dubai) hosting the matches.

Pakistan are hosting an ICC event for the first time since 1996, when the country co-hosted the ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
India vs New Zealand
Morne Morkel

Related posts

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan might be more suited for the conditions in Rawalpindi and should win the contest.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

9:05 pm
Darpan Jain
Babar Azam has 175 runs at a mediocre average of 25 and a 76.75 strike rate in seven outings as an opener.

Champions Trophy 2025: Why should Babar Azam not open for Pakistan?

He has struck 175 runs at a mediocre average of 25 and a 76.75 strike rate in seven outings as an opener.
8:49 pm
Darpan Jain
Fakhar Zaman Champions Trophy

Fakhar Zaman Quashes Retirement Rumours After Being Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025

7:53 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran Registers Highest-Ever Score in Champions Trophy History, Shatters Multiple Records – Check Full List

His innings comprised 12 boundaries and six maximums.
7:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025

‘I Had a Chat With’- Ibrahim Zadran Credits THIS Gujarat Titans Player After Slamming Century in Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Ibrahim Zadran credited him for his support.
7:39 pm
Vishnu PN

Pitch Invader Arrested and Banned from All Cricket Stadiums for Disrupting BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

A fan invaded the pitch and hugged New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra.
6:19 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy