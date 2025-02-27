Big Scare for India! Rohit Sharma Skips Net Session Due to Injury Ahead of NZ Clash in Champions Trophy 2025

The India skipper struggled to move, avoided throwdowns and only did shadow batting

India skipper Rohit Sharma decided to miss the net session which took place last night under lights (February 26) after a two-day break following the Pakistan clash.

The dynamic right-hander had felt some pull in his hamstring and even went off the field for some time during the match against Pakistan. Although he batted later and assured that he was fine, recent developments suggest otherwise.

The Indian management now faces a pressing concern ahead of the upcoming clash against New Zealand, slated to be played on March 2 (Sunday) and the subsequent knockout stage, for which the Men in Blue have already qualified.

Rohit Sharma struggles to move, avoids throwdown

Rohit Sharma’s struggles were very visible. From the very beginning of the session, where players engaged in warm-up activities like football, laps around the ground, and shuttle runs, captain Rohit Sharma opted to take it easy and refrained from participating in any intense physical exercises. He stayed with the team initially but mostly remained in the background while the others trained at full intensity.

About an hour into the session, Rohit began a light jog under the supervision of Strength & Conditioning coach Soham Desai, though he appeared to move with some caution and didn’t seem entirely comfortable.

Rohit avoided even gentle throwdowns and limited himself to shadow batting while frequently consulting with head coach Gautam Gambhir and other members of the coaching staff.

With the upcoming game against New Zealand still a few days away, the Indian team will be hoping their captain recovers in time to lead the side in the final group-stage match of the Champions Trophy and further.

