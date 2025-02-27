News
Left-arm pacer, Mitchell Starc, is among many unavailable Australia players in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 27, 2025

Why Did Mitchell Starc Pull Out of the Champions Trophy 2025? Reason Revealed

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Mitchell Starc was the latest member to pull out of the competition, citing personal reasons behind this last-minute decision.

Mitchell Starc is among many unavailable Australia players in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. He was the latest member to pull out of the competition, citing personal reasons behind this last-minute decision.

The reason behind his unavailability is finally revealed, for Starc wanted to heal his sore ankle and had unspecified personal views. Starc has played ample cricket since Australia’s latest summer, featuring in five Tests against India at home before going to Sri Lanka for two matches.

He bowled with ankle pain on the Sri Lanka tour, which must have exacerbated his injury and left him mentally fatigued. On the Willow Talk podcast, Starc stated he wanted to fix his ankle, with a focus on the impending World Test Championship (WTC) final and West Indies tour.

“There are a few different reasons, some personal views. I had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series, so I just need to get that one right. Obviously, we have the Test final coming up and a West Indies tour after that. There is some IPL cricket as well. But the main one at the top of my mind is the Test final. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and then ready to go for the Test final.”

Delhi Capitals would be relieved with this update on Mitchell Starc

While Mitchell Starc’s sudden decision to return home right before the Champions Trophy 2025 must have left Delhi Capitals (DC) concerned, the team management might be pleased with his latest update. As Starc mentioned, he has an eye on IPL 2025, starting next month.

Also Read:

He blew hot and cold last season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but peaked at the right time to help them win their consecutive title. He was also in heavy demand in the IPL 2025 auction, but DC eventually got him after intense bidding.

Delhi Capitals spent a whopping INR 11.75 crore to get him in the auction. This IPL edition will be a perfect match practice for Starc after an injury layoff, helping him regain his rhythm.

The three main speedsters—Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc—are eyeing IPL 2025 to return to competitive cricket. Although they are all nursing injuries, they remain in the fray to get fit before the World Test Championship final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

