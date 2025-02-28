3 Key Playing XI Decisions Punjab Kings Have To Make for IPL 2025

Punjab Kings will be aiming to clinch their maiden IPL title under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) went for a complete overhaul at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction after having retained just two players. Both players—Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore) and Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore), with both of them being uncapped players. Shreyas Iyer (INR 26.75 crore) was their biggest buy at the IPL 2025 auction and will lead the Kings this season.

After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an IPL title last year, Punjab Kings will hope that Iyer will be able to lead them to their maiden trophy. Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 25. Here are three starting XI decisions that the 2014 IPL finalists will have to take if they are to win the title this season.

Priyansh Arya can be an explosive Impact Player

The IPL’s introduction of the Impact Player in 2023 has provided a platform for young and promising players to showcase their talents. Despite receiving mixed reactions from people like Zaheer Khan, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the Impact Player rule will be retained in the IPL. Players like Dhruv Jurel, Noor Ahmed and Tushar Deshpande have all benefitted from the rule. Uncapped opening batter Priyansh Arya could be another addition to this list.

Priyansh was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 at the IPL 2025 auction. The 24-year-old grabbed the headlines when he slammed six sixes for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers during a match of the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) in August last year. At the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament recently, Priyansh scored 325 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 176.73, including a century and a fifty.

If he is unable to get into the playing XI, the southpaw should at least be named as an impact player, especially if the Kings are in need for crucial runs.

Toss-up between Ferguson and Omarzai

There’s a likely toss-up between New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai for a spot in the Punjab Kings playing XI. Both are extremely quality pacers but Omarzai might have an upper hand over the Kiwi.

This is because Ferguson is a little more injury prone and having said that, he was injured during a Champions Trophy warm-up match against Afghanistan earlier in February. He sustained a foot injury, which has kept him out of New Zealand’s playing XI for the first two matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

But then again, Ferguson is more effective in the middle and death overs and his ability to nail those yorkers makes him a formidable playing XI choice. It’s going to be a tough call between Omarzai and Ferguson.

No quality back-up for Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal will lead Punjab Kings’ spin attack this season. However, what he lacks is a reliable back-up option. Harpreet Brar is an option and while he has taken 25 wickets from 41 IPL matches, his average is an expensive one at 35.

Chahal and Brar will have to bowl in tandem for the Kings this IPL and consistency will be key. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is also another part-time spin option for the Punjab Kings.

