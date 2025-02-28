WPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Who will Make the Playoffs in the Women’s Premier League?

The race for the third spot will be a fierce battle between three teams.

The women’s cash-rich league is moving towards its concluding phase. All five teams are still in contention to make it to the playoffs. Gujarat Giants’ victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has further tightened the WPL 2025 qualification scenarios as three teams are now on four points each.

Current Standings:

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR Mumbai Indians 4 3 1 6 +0.780 Delhi Capitals 5 3 2 6 -0.223 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 2 3 4 +0.155 UP Warriorz 5 2 3 4 -0.124 Gujarat Giants 5 2 3 4 -0.450

How the Playoffs Work:

The first-placed team goes directly to the final.

The second and third-placed teams will play in an Eliminator match, with the winner reaching the final.

WPL 2025 Qualification Scenario for all teams:

Mumbai Indians (MI)

MI have four matches left and are in the best position to qualify.

Winning two more matches will almost guarantee them a top-two finish.

If they finish 1st, they go straight to the final.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC are currently placed second, but their negative NRR (-0.223) is a concern.

A win against MI will strengthen their position.

Losing two out of their last three games could put them at risk of missing the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB started strong but have lost three games in a row, slipping to the third position.

They must win at least two out of their last three games to stay in contention.

Their matches against DC and MI will be crucial.

UP Warriorz (UPW)

UPW are placed fourth but has the same points as RCB and Gujarat.

Their match against Gujarat Giants will be a do-or-die situation.

Winning at least two of their last three matches is necessary for a playoff spot.

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Despite a poor start, Gujarat Giants are still in the race.

Their low NRR (-0.450) makes qualification difficult.

They must win all three of their remaining games and will be dependent on other match results.

Upcoming Matches:

DC vs MI

RCB vs DC

UPW vs GG

UPW vs MI

GG vs DC

UPW vs RCB

MI vs GG

MI vs RCB

As the competition is intensifying, Mumbai Indians are best positioned to directly qualify for the final, whereas Delhi Capitals are also in a good place but need to be wary of their negative net run rate. The race for the third spot will be a fierce battle between RCB, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants, as any of these three teams could secure the position with strong performances in their remaining matches. Every upcoming game will be crucial and even the smallest change in net run rate could determine which team advances to the playoffs.

