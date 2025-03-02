Unsold At IPL 2025 Auction, Discarded SRH Batter Smashes Stunning Knock in DY Patil 2025 to Enhance T20 Reputation

Sanvir amassed 92 runs in 47 deliveries, comprising six boundaries and seven maximums, at a healthy strike rate of 195.74.

Discarded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Sanvir Singh put on a show during the DY Patil T20 tournament game between CAG and Mumbai Customs in Navi Mumbai. He is known for his ferocious hitting, which he again displayed at a local tournament.

Sanvir amassed 92 runs in 47 deliveries, comprising six boundaries and seven maximums, at a healthy strike rate of 195.74. 71.73% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 44.44% of the team’s runs alone to end as the leading run-getter of the game.

The 28-year-old had an opportunity to complete his century but lost his wicket on the fourth delivery of the penultimate over. But his sumptuous batting effort helped CAG post a massive 207/6 on the board in the first innings, and the target proved too high for the opponent.

Later, in the second innings, Sanvir also rolled over his arms and bowled a solitary over, conceding 15 runs but taking a wicket. Overall, it was a fruitful outing for him and his team, for CSG registered a comprehensive 21-run victory by restricting Mumbai Customs to 186/9 in their allotted 20 overs in the second innings.

Sanvir Singh might come in as a replacement player in IPL 2025

Unfortunately, Sanvir Singh was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction after being part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous cycle. However, he can be a replacement player for any side, especially after many injuries and availabilities.

Sanvir is a dynamic batter who can bat anywhere in the middle order and hit boundaries right from the start. His career T20 strike rate stands at a whopping 181.13, and Sanvir has hit a boundary every 4.24 deliveries.

Further, he can also give a couple of overs with the ball, even though his bowling needs ample improvement at this stage. SRH didn’t give him enough opportunities in the last two seasons, and even when he played, Sanvir batted out of position and failed to make a mark.

But his potential is palpable, and if used wisely, Sanvir Singh can be an asset to any team. That he was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction shows what IPL franchises missed out on.

