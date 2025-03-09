RCB Star Brushes Off Injury Concerns With Social Media Post on Training Ahead of IPL 2025

A few reports emerged yesterday suggesting Manoj is recovering from a leg injury in rehab, which will keep him out for the first half of the competition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Manoj Bhandage has brushed off injury concerns by posting a reel of his batting practice ahead of IPL 2025. In the caption, he wrote, “Prepped and pumped!”, suggesting he is completely fit for the tournament.

A few reports emerged yesterday suggesting Manoj is recovering from a leg injury in rehab, which will keep him out for the first half of the competition. Hence, RCB are looking for Ravichandran Smaran, another dynamic batter, as their replacement for this season.

However, those reports seem false now that Manoj has indicated his full fitness, and it must have come as a massive relief for RCB team management and fans. The source of his injury wasn’t official when it came, but a few reliable handles and fan pages posted the news, prompting everyone to believe in the update.

ALSO READ:

RCB bought Bhandage for INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction and have put ample faith in his abilities. Manoj might have joined the RCB squad by now, and even if he hasn’t, he might do it soon since the next season is not too far from starting.

Why is Manoj Bhandage crucial for RCB in IPL 2025?

Manoj Bhandage is among those highly skilled batters against pace and can thwack each length ferociously, making him a solid lower-order batter for RCB. He doesn’t take too many balls and can clear the ropes easily.

Further, he is also a useful medium-pacer whose bowling expertise has been rising lately, and he can consistently give a couple of overs with the ball if used wisely. That makes him a solid all-round option for the Bengaluru-based franchise, as Bhandage can provide balance and firepower to the lineup.

Karnataka’s Manoj Bhandage. Brute power. Some glimpses of his ball striking. Pace bowling all-rounder. Can clock 128-130s. Although bowling is still a work in progress. But his ball striking ability is something to admire. https://t.co/jddZULYCdf pic.twitter.com/kLpJiAZJHk — Scouting Minds (@ScoutingMinds) November 6, 2024

Manoj can get chances right from the start for his all-round value, but even if he doesn’t play enough games initially, RCB know his true value. They have bought him as a long-term investment and will likely keep him for the whole cycle.

While he has yet to make his IPL debut, Bhandage boasts a decent T20 record and has done well in the local competitions. Manoj might finally get opportunities in the upcoming season after spending ample time on the bench for RCB in previous seasons.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.