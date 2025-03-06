News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 6, 2025

RCB Fans Can Breathe Easy as Injured Batter Recovers in Time For IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He missed the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hamstring injury.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp received a major boost on March 6 as their previously injured player is expected to be fit soon. English star Jacob Bethell, who sustained a hamstring injury a few weeks ago, is most likely to feature in his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The southpaw was injured ahead of the second ODI of the bilateral series in India. Subsequently, he missed England’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Before his hamstring injury, Bethell had scored a sublime fifty in the first ODI. His decent knock of 51 came from 64 balls at a strike rate of 79.69, including three boundaries and a maximum. However, his performances in the T20Is before the 50-over games were underwhelming, amassing just 13 runs across three games.

ALSO READ: 

What Jacob Bethell can do for RCB?

In the recent mega auction, the Englishman was bought by RCB for INR 2.6 crores. The impending edition of IPL 2025 will mark his debut in the competition.

Bethell can straightaway be a part of the playing XI. The Royal Challengers can position him at No.4 and encourage him to take on the slow bowlers. The 21-year-old’s shot-making skills will be most effective on the flat wicket in Bengaluru. Bethell can also add value with his left-arm spin, making him a crucial asset to the Rajat Patidar-led team.

Bethell comes on the back of a decent Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25. In eight games for Melbourne Renegades, he amassed 195 runs at an average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 125. He will look to gain experience on Indian decks to fancy his chances for his national team. Meanwhile, RCB will breathe easy to have one less injury concern to take care of.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jacob Bethell
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

In the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent INR 6.25 crore for Devon Conway and INR 4 crore for Rachin Ravindra.

Tough Call Awaits CSK As Countrymates Fight Over One Spot in the Top-Order in IPL 2025

CSK were clear with their plans and had no double thoughts while acquiring both players.
7:52 pm
Darpan Jain
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Wiaan Mulder as a replacement player for Brydon Carse for IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rope In South Africa All-Rounder To Replace Injured Brydon Carse for IPL 2025

Brydon Carse sustained a left toe injury during the Champions Trophy 2025, which ruled him out of the competition.
7:10 pm
Darpan Jain

IPL 2025 Orange Cap: Predicting the Top 10 Run-scorers Ft. 2 Mumbai Indians Stars

A look at the potential top 10 run-scorers who could be fighting for the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.
6:41 pm
Sandip Pawar
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a captain’s knock in the DY Patil T20 final in Navi Mumbai.

KKR Youngster Shines in DY Patil 2025, but Push for Playing XI Spot in IPL 2025 Could Be Affected by Ajinkya Rahane

He led DY Patil Red to the title with a sensational innings with the willow.
6:36 pm
Darpan Jain
Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Groundsman's Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

Former RCB Coach Reveals Groundsman’s Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

The Kiwis had stunned India in the game where they managed to successfully defend a paltry total of 126 by bowling out India for just 79.
3:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

New Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Shines for New Zealand During Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against South Africa

He has taken seven wickets in four matches so far in the tournament.
9:56 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy