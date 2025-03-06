RCB Fans Can Breathe Easy as Injured Batter Recovers in Time For IPL 2025

He missed the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hamstring injury.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp received a major boost on March 6 as their previously injured player is expected to be fit soon. English star Jacob Bethell, who sustained a hamstring injury a few weeks ago, is most likely to feature in his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The southpaw was injured ahead of the second ODI of the bilateral series in India. Subsequently, he missed England’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Before his hamstring injury, Bethell had scored a sublime fifty in the first ODI. His decent knock of 51 came from 64 balls at a strike rate of 79.69, including three boundaries and a maximum. However, his performances in the T20Is before the 50-over games were underwhelming, amassing just 13 runs across three games.

What Jacob Bethell can do for RCB?

In the recent mega auction, the Englishman was bought by RCB for INR 2.6 crores. The impending edition of IPL 2025 will mark his debut in the competition.

Bethell can straightaway be a part of the playing XI. The Royal Challengers can position him at No.4 and encourage him to take on the slow bowlers. The 21-year-old’s shot-making skills will be most effective on the flat wicket in Bengaluru. Bethell can also add value with his left-arm spin, making him a crucial asset to the Rajat Patidar-led team.

Bethell comes on the back of a decent Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25. In eight games for Melbourne Renegades, he amassed 195 runs at an average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 125. He will look to gain experience on Indian decks to fancy his chances for his national team. Meanwhile, RCB will breathe easy to have one less injury concern to take care of.

