News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 6, 2025

IPL 2025 Orange Cap: Predicting the Top 10 Run-scorers Ft. 2 Mumbai Indians Stars

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

A look at the potential top 10 run-scorers who could be fighting for the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League is just three weeks away, with the tournament set to kick off on March 22. T20 cricket is often considered as the game of batters and the last season was the peak of it. 

IPL 2024 was the highest scoring season ever with a collective batting strike rate of 150.58. Most of the pitches being extremely flat and an ultra aggressive approach by batters meant that records were shattered left, right, and centre.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, we try to predict the top 10 run-scorers in the upcoming season. 

Shubman Gill 

The Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill had an ordinary season last year, where he made only 426 from 12 innings. But, he has shown just how prolific he can be in international cricket as well as in IPL 2023. Gill won the Orange Cap in the 2023 edition, amassing 890 runs at an average of 59 and strike rate of 157. He has been in terrific form and should be back amongst the top run-scorers in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli 

The Indian maestro is the all-time leading run-scorer in the IPL. He has also won the Orange Cap twice – in 2016 and 2024. Last season, the RCB batter made 741 runs at an average of 61.75, hitting one century and five half centuries. Despite his spin struggles, Virat Kohli manages to pile on runs and the upcoming IPL 2025 should be no different. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad 

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a key figure for Chennai Super Kings in the last few years. He was the Orange Cap winner in CSK’s title-winning campaign in 2022, with 635 runs. Gaikwad was amongst the top run-getters in the last two seasons as well, amassing 590 and 583 runs, respectively. With an overall IPL average of 41.75, you can expect him to be right up there. 

Travis Head 

Travis Head is perhaps the most feared batter in the world right now, with his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Heinrich Klaasen close second. He had a glorious season for SRH last year, smashing 567 runs at an average of 40.50. Head struck at an outstanding rate of 191 in the season. Given his form, another blockbuster season could be on the cards. 

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the IPL. Say what you want about his strike rate but his ability to churn out runs remains unquestionable. Among batters with at least 1500 runs in the IPL, Rahul’s 45.46 is the best average. Since 2018, he has made more than 500 runs in all but one season. 

Ryan Rickelton 

The Proteas star is set to open for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Ryan Rickelton is in the form of his life and recently hit a century against Afghanistan in Karachi. He has been incredible in the SA20, scoring 866 runs in the last two seasons. He has averaged 54 and struck at 175 in the two editions.

Suryakumar Yadav 

Mumbai Indians’ most important batter had a disappointing season last year. Suryakumar Yadav hit one century and three half centuries but managed only 345 runs across 11 innings. He was magnificent in IPL 2023, blasting 605 runs at 43 average and 181 strike rate. SKY’s form hasn’t been great, however, with only two 20+ scores in the last 10 games.

ALSO READ: 

Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most exciting batters in the world and has already made his mark on world cricket. The Rajasthan Royals batter had a disappointing season last year with only one century and a half century. Jaiswal has shown his calibre in IPL 2023, where he made 625 runs at 163 strike rate and 48 average. 

Abhishek Sharma 

The other SRH opener, who will continue to be a headache for the opponents in IPL 2025. Abhishek Sharma recently annihilated England, smashing 135 off 54 and 79 off 34 in two of the innings. The left-hand batter scored 484 runs last season at a strike rate of 204. Converting starts into big scores was an issue but he seems keen to change that. 

B Sai Sudharsan 

There aren’t many batters in the world who are highly efficient run-scorers while looking very secure at the crease. Sai Sudharsan had an excellent campaign for Gujarat Titans last year. He piled on 527 runs from 12 innings at an average of 47.80 and strike rate of 141. He will bat in the top three and should be in the Orange Cap race in IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
IPL 2025
Jos Buttler
KL Rahul
Mumbai Indians
RCB
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ryan Rickelton
Shubman Gill
Suryakumar Yadav
Travis Head
Virat Kohli
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related posts

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a captain’s knock in the DY Patil T20 final in Navi Mumbai.

KKR Youngster Shines in DY Patil 2025, but Push for Playing XI Spot in IPL 2025 Could Be Affected by Ajinkya Rahane

He led DY Patil Red to the title with a sensational innings with the willow.
10:03 am
Darpan Jain
Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Groundsman's Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

Former RCB Coach Reveals Groundsman’s Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

The Kiwis had stunned India in the game where they managed to successfully defend a paltry total of 126 by bowling out India for just 79.
10:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

New Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Shines for New Zealand During Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against South Africa

He has taken seven wickets in four matches so far in the tournament.
9:56 pm
Disha Asrani
Change in IPL 2025 Schedule? KKR’s Match Against THIS Team Faces Roadblock Over Security Concerns

Change in IPL 2025 Schedule? KKR’s Match Against THIS Team Faces Roadblock Over Security Concerns

The Cricket Association of Bengal are working towards finding a feasible solution.
7:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Pick Becomes Top Ranked All-rounder in ODIs Ahead of Big Season

He put up some scintillating performances in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.
5:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder, Krunal Pandya, led DY Patil Red in the semifinal of the DY Patil T20 tournament.

RCB Star for IPL 2025 Leads Team Into the Final in DY Patil T20 2025

His performance with both bat and ball was also brilliant, as the all-rounder led from the front and made a statement.
3:43 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy