IPL 2025 Orange Cap: Predicting the Top 10 Run-scorers Ft. 2 Mumbai Indians Stars

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League is just three weeks away, with the tournament set to kick off on March 22. T20 cricket is often considered as the game of batters and the last season was the peak of it.

IPL 2024 was the highest scoring season ever with a collective batting strike rate of 150.58. Most of the pitches being extremely flat and an ultra aggressive approach by batters meant that records were shattered left, right, and centre.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, we try to predict the top 10 run-scorers in the upcoming season.

Shubman Gill

The Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill had an ordinary season last year, where he made only 426 from 12 innings. But, he has shown just how prolific he can be in international cricket as well as in IPL 2023. Gill won the Orange Cap in the 2023 edition, amassing 890 runs at an average of 59 and strike rate of 157. He has been in terrific form and should be back amongst the top run-scorers in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli

The Indian maestro is the all-time leading run-scorer in the IPL. He has also won the Orange Cap twice – in 2016 and 2024. Last season, the RCB batter made 741 runs at an average of 61.75, hitting one century and five half centuries. Despite his spin struggles, Virat Kohli manages to pile on runs and the upcoming IPL 2025 should be no different.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a key figure for Chennai Super Kings in the last few years. He was the Orange Cap winner in CSK’s title-winning campaign in 2022, with 635 runs. Gaikwad was amongst the top run-getters in the last two seasons as well, amassing 590 and 583 runs, respectively. With an overall IPL average of 41.75, you can expect him to be right up there.

Travis Head

Travis Head is perhaps the most feared batter in the world right now, with his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Heinrich Klaasen close second. He had a glorious season for SRH last year, smashing 567 runs at an average of 40.50. Head struck at an outstanding rate of 191 in the season. Given his form, another blockbuster season could be on the cards.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the IPL. Say what you want about his strike rate but his ability to churn out runs remains unquestionable. Among batters with at least 1500 runs in the IPL, Rahul’s 45.46 is the best average. Since 2018, he has made more than 500 runs in all but one season.

Ryan Rickelton

The Proteas star is set to open for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Ryan Rickelton is in the form of his life and recently hit a century against Afghanistan in Karachi. He has been incredible in the SA20, scoring 866 runs in the last two seasons. He has averaged 54 and struck at 175 in the two editions.

Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians’ most important batter had a disappointing season last year. Suryakumar Yadav hit one century and three half centuries but managed only 345 runs across 11 innings. He was magnificent in IPL 2023, blasting 605 runs at 43 average and 181 strike rate. SKY’s form hasn’t been great, however, with only two 20+ scores in the last 10 games.

💯 & winning runs in style



Suryakumar Yadav hits a maximum to bring up his century 👏



Watch the recap on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvSRH | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/RlaOZ8l2i0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most exciting batters in the world and has already made his mark on world cricket. The Rajasthan Royals batter had a disappointing season last year with only one century and a half century. Jaiswal has shown his calibre in IPL 2023, where he made 625 runs at 163 strike rate and 48 average.

Abhishek Sharma

The other SRH opener, who will continue to be a headache for the opponents in IPL 2025. Abhishek Sharma recently annihilated England, smashing 135 off 54 and 79 off 34 in two of the innings. The left-hand batter scored 484 runs last season at a strike rate of 204. Converting starts into big scores was an issue but he seems keen to change that.

Abhishek Sharma's scintillating knock comes to an end but he's put @SunRisers on 🔝 with his astonishing strokes 🔥



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/OoHgAK6yge — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2024

B Sai Sudharsan

There aren’t many batters in the world who are highly efficient run-scorers while looking very secure at the crease. Sai Sudharsan had an excellent campaign for Gujarat Titans last year. He piled on 527 runs from 12 innings at an average of 47.80 and strike rate of 141. He will bat in the top three and should be in the Orange Cap race in IPL 2025.

