4, 6, 6, 4, 6 – Sneh Rana Tries Her Best To Save RCB vs UPW, Smashes Deepti Sharma in WPL 2025 [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Sneh Rana put up a strong fight against UP Warriorz (UPW) captain Deepti Sharma in their WPL 2025 match on March 8 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Explosive 19th Over Against Deepti Sharma

Sneh Rana came in to bat when RCB needed 43 runs from the last two overs to stay in the playoff race. She played an explosive knock, hitting three sixes and two fours in the 19th over bowled by Deepti Sharma, giving RCB fans hope.

She smashed a four on the second ball, followed by a six on the third and another six on the fourth. The fifth ball was a no-ball, and she scored a four before hammering another six on the free hit.

But she was out on the last ball of the over after scoring 26 runs off just six balls. Despite her explosive cameo, RCB lost the match by 12 runs.

RCB Knocked Out of the Tournament

With this loss, the defending champions have been knocked out of the competition. This match against UP Warriorz was a must-win for them, as a victory would have kept them in the playoff race, making their last match against Mumbai Indians crucial. However, by losing this match, they are already out of the playoffs with one game still left to play.

This means that Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Giants have secured their spots in the playoffs. At the start, it looked like RCB would qualify again this year after winning their first two matches. But after that, they lost four matches in a row at their home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, and another in Lucknow. These five consecutive defeats have now ended their campaign.

