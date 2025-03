Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson as an assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Gibson will join a strong support staff, which includes team mentor Dwayne Bravo, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, bowling coach Bharat Arun, spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe, and others.

He replaces Ryan ten Doeschate, who departed last year along with Gautam Gambhir to take up roles with the India men’s national team.

More to follow…