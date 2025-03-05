Change in IPL 2025 Schedule? KKR’s Match Against THIS Team Faces Roadblock Over Security Concerns

The Cricket Association of Bengal are working towards finding a feasible solution.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might see one of their home matches get rescheduled after security concerns arose surrounding the fixture.

KKR, who are slated to face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6, might face hindrances as Kolkata Police has expressed its inability to provide adequate security for the match due to Ram Navami celebrations.

Managing two big events at the same time has presented a unique challenge for local authorities, as the day will see numerous religious processions taking place across Kolkata.

In light of this, officials from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have held discussions with the state’s Sports Minister, Aroop Biswas. The Sports Minister has pledged his support to the CAB and assured them that he will coordinate with the Kolkata Police to explore viable solutions. Altering the match venue or rescheduling the game is a complicated task, given the high anticipation.

The significance of this fixture has been further amplified due to Lucknow’s ownership connection with Kolkata-based industrialist Sanjiv Goenka and the recent inclusion of star player Rishabh Pant in the team.

Not the first time in IPL such a situation has come up

Scheduling conflicts like this are not uncommon in the IPL. In 2024, a similar situation occurred when KKR’s match clashed with Ram Navami, resulting in a rescheduled game. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the tournament, the possibility of another adjustment remains unless a resolution is reached in cooperation with local authorities.

Meanwhile, KKR has named Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain, with Venkatesh Iyer serving as his deputy. The three-time IPL winners are slated to begin their title defence at home on March 22 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

