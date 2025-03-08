News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Backed Me a Lot’: Dropped From 2019 World Cup Under Virat Kohli’s Captaincy, Retired India Star Comes in Defence of Former Skipper
news
Last updated: March 8, 2025

‘Backed Me a Lot’: Dropped From 2019 World Cup Under Virat Kohli’s Captaincy, Retired India Star Comes in Defence of Former Skipper

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His exclusion from the squad back then had raised quite a controversy.

‘Backed Me a Lot’: Dropped From 2019 World Cup Under Virat Kohli’s Captaincy, Retired India Star Comes in Defence of Former Skipper

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu’s exclusion during the 2019 ODI World Cup under Virat Kohli’s captaincy had sparked a lot of controversy back then.

Earlier this year, Robin Uthappad had also alleged Virat Kohli for Rayudu’s ouster from the squad for the ICC event.

However, Ambati Rayudu has now broken his silence and spoken up in defence of the former India skipper.

Speaking on a Youtube channel Raw Talks with VK, Rayudu said,

“Virat Kohli was one who actually backed me a lot – he liked me, when he was in the captaincy – I played a lot of games for India – he brought me into the team also – he understands the struggle, he also comes from a humble background”.

ALSO READ:

What happened with Ambati Rayudu?

For the unversed, Ambati Rayudu experienced a series of disappointments during the 2019 World Cup when he was repeatedly overlooked for selection, even after injuries sidelined key players such as Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar. Frustrated by the situation, Rayudu expressed his feelings on social media, highlighting the tensions he faced during that period.

He later revealed that his relationship with MSK Prasad, the chief selector at the time, was strained. Prasad, however, explained that the selection committee had made decisions collectively, with input from the team captain as well.

Following his exclusion from the World Cup squad, Rayudu announced his retirement from international cricket in July 2019. He continued playing in domestic leagues but eventually decided to step away from all forms of Indian cricket. His final retirement came in May 2023, after the conclusion of the IPL 2023 final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

2019 ODI World Cup
Ambati Rayudu
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Undergo Separate ‘Hitting’ Session at ICC Academy Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Two India Stars Undergo Separate ‘Hitting’ Session at ICC Academy Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The duo joined the Indian team later for the regular practice session.
9:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

After Dwayne Bravo, KKR Appoint Another Former West Indies Player As Assistant Coach For IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as KKR captain for IPL 2025, with Venkatesh Iyer named as his deputy.
9:53 pm
Disha Asrani

Mumbai Indians New Injury Replacement for IPL 2025 Creates Confusion for PSL Franchise

He picked up 11 wickets for MI's sister franchise in SA20 2025.
8:09 pm
Disha Asrani
Matt Henry

Big Headache for New Zealand! Key Pacer Missing As Kiwis Arrive for Final Training Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

He has been a key cog in the Kiwi side in the ICC tournament.
8:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘We know the value of’ – Gautam Gambhir Names India’s Most Underrated Player Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

He has made 18 runs and taken four wickets in the tournament so far.
7:59 pm
Disha Asrani
‘Once the Match Ends Tomorrow’: Shubman Gill Gives MASSIVE Update on Rohit Sharma’s Retirement After Champions Trophy 2025

‘Once the Match Ends Tomorrow’: Shubman Gill Gives MASSIVE Update on Rohit Sharma’s Retirement After Champions Trophy 2025

Gill opened up about it at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's final.
7:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy