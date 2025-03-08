Big Headache for New Zealand! Key Pacer Missing As Kiwis Arrive for Final Training Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

He has been a key cog in the Kiwi side in the ICC tournament.

Key New Zealand pacer Matt Henry, who had picked up a shoulder injury during the semi-final clash against South Africa, was seen missing from the roster of Kiwi players as they reached the Dubai National Cricket Stadium for their training session.

It will be a big blow for the Blackcaps ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final as Henry has looked in lethal form and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

New Zealand would have hoped for Henry to get fit in time but given the current situation, it looks extremely dicey regarding his availability for the marquee clash.

Giving an update on the matter, skipper Mitchell Santner said at the pre-match press conference,

“We will be going across the road to have a net, he will have a bowl to see how he goes and then assess.”

Matt Henry has been extremely clinical for New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

Matt Henry has been extremely clinical for the Kiwis in the Champions Trophy 2025, having taken 10 wickets in just four matches. His most remarkable performance occurred during the group stage match against India, where he achieved a five-wicket haul (5/42), removing star batters such as Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. However, despite Henry’s brilliance, New Zealand lost the match by 44 runs, as India spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) played a crucial role in limiting the Kiwis to a total of 205.

Notably, this final is only the second time New Zealand and India have faced each other in a Champions Trophy final. Their first meeting took place in 2000 during the ICC KnockOut Cup, where Chris Cairns’ match-winning century (102*) led New Zealand to a thrilling four-wicket win in Nairobi, clinching their maiden ICC trophy.

