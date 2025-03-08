‘The Way He Plays, It Helps’: Ashwin Reveals How THIS India Star Has Unlocked Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025

Coming into the tournament, there were concerns regarding Kohli's form.

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli is a behemoth in the ODI-format and he once again gave a testament to his prowess with some incredible batting performances in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

However, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that Kohli’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer.

Coming into the tournament, there were concerns regarding Kohli’s form, especially his struggle against spinners. Kohli has struggled to get on top of spinners in the recent past, a factor which Shreyas Iyer has negated in the ICC event.

Ahswin reveals how Shreyas Iyer unlocked Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025

Ashwin credited Virat Kohli’s success to Shreyas Iyer’s dominance against the spinners in the middle overs. Iyer may not have scored a century or won the Player of the Match award yet, but he trails only slightly behind the tournament’s top run-scorer against spin and stands out as the most dominant against spin in Dubai. With 195 runs in four matches, Ashwin also believes Shreyas Iyer could be the game-changer in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

Echoing on the same lines, Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel “Ash Ki Baat”,

“The way he plays, it helps Virat Kohli. There was a question with Gauti in the press conference. What was the conversation with Virat? Because he got out against a leg-spinner. Gauti gave an amazing answer. A guy has played 300 games. Obviously, he will get out. But apart from that, there is one thing: Virat Kohli is able to play the way he is playing because Shreyas Iyer is playing this way against spin.”

