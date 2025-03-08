‘Absolute Nonsense’ – Jason Gillespie Slams India Legend for Comparing Pakistan to India B Team

According to Gillespie, Pakistan has the ability to compete with any team in the world, but they need to back the right players and give them enough time to develop and improve.

Jason Gillespie strongly criticized India legend Sunil Gavaskar for comparing Pakistan to India’s B team, calling it “absolute nonsense.”

Pakistan had a tough time in the Champions Trophy 2025. They lost two matches, and their third game was washed out due to rain. In the group stage, they were easily beaten by New Zealand and India.

Pakistan Would Struggle Against India’s B Team – Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, while talking to Sports Today, spoke about India’s strong bench strength. He said that even India’s second team (B team) could give Pakistan a tough fight in their current form. However, he was unsure if a third team (C team) could do the same. He believes Pakistan would struggle to beat India’s B team.

“I think a B team (from India) certainly (can give Pakistan a run for their money). C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form,” Gavaskar said.

ALSO READ:

Gillespie Defends Pakistan Against Gavaskar’s Remarks

Jason Gillespie strongly disagreed with Sunil Gavaskar’s comments about India’s B or C team being able to beat Pakistan. He dismissed the claim, making it clear that he does not believe in this idea.

According to Gillespie, Pakistan has the ability to compete with any team in the world, but they need to back the right players and give them enough time to develop and improve. He emphasized that if Pakistan selects the best players and allows them to grow with consistent opportunities, they have the potential to beat any side.

“I don’t buy this rhetoric. I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B team or the Indian C team beating Pakistan’s top team. That’s nonsense. Absolute nonsense. If Pakistan picks and stick with the right players and gives them time to shine, time to learn, and develop their games, they can beat anyone. I have got no doubt about that,” Gillespie said.

Pakistan Needs Long-Term Planning, Not Quick Fixes

The former coach stressed that for Pakistan cricket to improve and achieve better results, the PCB must make the right decisions at every level. He feels that it begins with having the right individuals, such as a solid selection panel, and giving players sufficient time to develop and play.

Gillespie also emphasized stability in leadership, stating that if a new coach is hired, he should be given sufficient time to implement meaningful changes. According to him, without patience and proper backing, Pakistan will continue to face the same struggles as before.

“If the PCB, as a board, wants to change and get the right results, they need to get the right people, the right selection panel, and give players time to flourish and do their job. If you are hiring a new coach, give him the opportunity to do something meaningful, give him the time. Otherwise, the results are going to be the same,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.