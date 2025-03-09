Why Kane Williamson Is Not Fielding During Champions Trophy 2025 Final Against India?

He made just 11 runs today.

New Zealand are one win away from clinching the title of Champions Trophy 2025 as the final match against India is underway in Dubai. During the second innings, star batter Kane Williamson is not seen on the field. Meanwhile, Mark Chapman has taken his place.

The 34-year-old picked up a quadriceps strain while batting.

Kane Williamson will not field in the second innings of the Champions Trophy final after picking up a quad strain while batting – Mark Chapman has taken his place in the field



Williamson sustained this injury while batting in the first innings. New Zealand’s mainstay batter couldn’t show his brilliance with the willow in the crucial clash against India. He scored just 11 runs out of 14 balls, including a boundary. Williamson tried to flick a dolly off Kuldeep Yadav but got out on a catch by the same bowler. He shook his head before his long back to the dugout, because he knew how important it was for the team to play a big role today.

The right-handed batter has made 200 runs in this tournament. Williamson dominated with a blazing century (102) off 94 balls in the semi-final against South Africa. Before that, he struck 82 runs against India in the league stage fixture of the tournament.

New Zealand fell prey to Indian spinners

Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first. The Blackcaps were off to a great start courtesy of a 57-run partnership between openers Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37). But Rohit Sharma used his trump card, Varun Chakravarthy to draw first blood in Young.

Kuldeep Yadav joined the party with quick wickets of Rachin and Williamson. With Daryl Mitchell holding his foot from one side of the wicket, New Zealand started to stitch some partnerships. Daryl worked his way with Tom Latham (14) for a 33-run contribution before 57 with Glenn Phillips (34), and Michael Bracewell for 46 runs.

Daryl got out after making just 63 off 101 balls while Bracewell added a quick 53. However, no batter could play a long innings to help New Zealand post a fighting total. After a while, it looked like any other one-sided match as the Kiwis ended with 251/7.

Overall, Kuldeep and Chakravarthy picked up two wickets while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja returned with one wicket each.

At the time of writing this report, both openers are on the crease. Rohit is raising his bat as he reaches his 50 in 41 balls. He has rotated the strike with Shubman Gill who has scored 10 runs in 20 balls so far. So far, Rohit has taken the bowlers a run for their money with five boundaries and three sixes.

