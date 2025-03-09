News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Kuldeep Yadav India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 9, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav rattles New Zealand with dismissals of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson in Champions Trophy 2025 final [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Kuldeep Yadav was on top of his game in the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand.

Kuldeep Yadav India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final

Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Rachin Ravindra with an excellent delivery during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

It was a googly on middle from Kuldeep Yadav, and Rachin Ravindra stepped on his backfoot and looked tp punch towards the offside. However, Ravindra was undone by Kuldeep’s delivery and had to make the long walk back after being cleaned up. A couple of overs later, Kuldeep struck again to dismiss Kane Williamson. Williamson was looking to [ush but eventually was caught and bowled by the bowler Kuldeep Yadav himself.

More to follow

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
India vs New Zealand
Kane Williamson
Kuldeep Yadav
Rachin Ravindra

Related posts

Former New Zealand speedster, Mitchell McClenaghan, has been trolled heavily after a bold prediction about the first-innings score fell flat.

Former Mumbai Indians and New Zealand Star Trolled After Champions Trophy 2025 Prediction Falls Flat Amidst Kuldeep Yadav Spell

His overexcitement is understandable, for the Blackcaps were batting really well when he dropped this prediction.
4:21 pm
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer Drop Rachin Ravindra: Rohit Sharma Left Furious as India Miss Big Chances in Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer Drop Rachin Ravindra: Rohit Sharma Left Furious as India Miss Big Chances in Champions Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

The series of missed chances left India skipper Rohit Sharma tremendously frustrated and it showed on his face.
3:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

India Leave Key T20 World Cup 2024 Hero on Bench for Champions Trophy 2025 Final

India are going into this fixture with the same playing XI as their semi-final fixture against Australia.
3:05 pm
Disha Asrani
Matt Henry is not playing for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, which is a massive setback for the Kiwis.

Why is Matt Henry Not in the New Zealand Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Final vs India

This injury is unfortunate for Matt Henry, who was in exceptional form and has historically done well against India.
2:43 pm
Darpan Jain
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Undergo Separate ‘Hitting’ Session at ICC Academy Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Two India Stars Undergo Separate ‘Hitting’ Session at ICC Academy Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The duo joined the Indian team later for the regular practice session.
9:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Matt Henry

Big Headache for New Zealand! Key Pacer Missing As Kiwis Arrive for Final Training Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

He has been a key cog in the Kiwi side in the ICC tournament.
8:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy