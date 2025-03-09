Kuldeep Yadav rattles New Zealand with dismissals of Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson in Champions Trophy 2025 final [WATCH]

Kuldeep Yadav was on top of his game in the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand.

Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Rachin Ravindra with an excellent delivery during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

It was a googly on middle from Kuldeep Yadav, and Rachin Ravindra stepped on his backfoot and looked tp punch towards the offside. However, Ravindra was undone by Kuldeep’s delivery and had to make the long walk back after being cleaned up. A couple of overs later, Kuldeep struck again to dismiss Kane Williamson. Williamson was looking to [ush but eventually was caught and bowled by the bowler Kuldeep Yadav himself.

More to follow