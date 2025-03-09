News
news
Last updated: March 9, 2025

‘Last Spell?’ – Virat Kohli Hugs Ravindra Jadeja After His Champions Trophy 2025 Final Spell, Sparks Retirement Rumours

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Jaddu bowled an incredible spell of 1 for 30 in his 10 overs.

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up an incredible bowling performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand.

The dynamic left-hander bowled an incredible spell of 1 for 30 in his 10 overs to help India dominate the Kiwis during their batting innings.

However, following his final ball, former India skipper Virat Kohli gave Jaddu a tight hug which sparked speculations on social media.

With rumours already afloat about Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement, fans were quick to assume the same about Jadeja as they flooded social media. Notably, like Rohit-Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja had also announced his retirement from the T20I format after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 last year.

Check some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) after the Kohli-Jaddu hug below.

ALSO READ:

New Zealand set India 252 runs target to win

The Kiwis put up a fighting batting performance to breach the 250-run mark and post a competitive total. After Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29) and Will Young (15 off 23) got the Kiwis off to a decent start, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Glenn Phillips (34 off 52) put up a brief fight in the middle before Michael Bracewell (53 off 40) played a clinical knock towards the end to help the Kiwis post 251 for 7 in 50 overs.

At the time of writing this report, the Indian team have begun their chase with the scoreboard reading 25 for 0 in 3 overs and openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill currently batting in the middle.

Champions Trophy 2025
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja retirement
Virat Kohli

