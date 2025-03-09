‘Last Spell?’ – Virat Kohli Hugs Ravindra Jadeja After His Champions Trophy 2025 Final Spell, Sparks Retirement Rumours

Jaddu bowled an incredible spell of 1 for 30 in his 10 overs.

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up an incredible bowling performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand.

The dynamic left-hander bowled an incredible spell of 1 for 30 in his 10 overs to help India dominate the Kiwis during their batting innings.

However, following his final ball, former India skipper Virat Kohli gave Jaddu a tight hug which sparked speculations on social media.

With rumours already afloat about Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement, fans were quick to assume the same about Jadeja as they flooded social media. Notably, like Rohit-Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja had also announced his retirement from the T20I format after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 last year.

Check some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) after the Kohli-Jaddu hug below.

Jadeja may have bowled his final spell in white ball cricket for India #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/ah24TSJAXu — Rudresh (@rudresh_11) March 9, 2025

I’m damn sure Jadeja retiring today. He’s 36, He’s surely to be replaced by Bumrah when he returns, Team got Axar performing, and that HUG from Kohli after He completed his spell today. #Jadeja #IndvNZ #IndvsNZ pic.twitter.com/SQqDayWyYG — Choudhary (@WahChoudhary) March 9, 2025

Jadeja hugged Virat kohli after completing his spell. Now it's almost confirmed that Jaddu will retire.



End of a Beautiful Era 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/CzGTCCEV7v — Nikita (@Niuu_d) March 9, 2025

We are seeing Jadeja last time in ODI jersey 🥲💔

After the last ball is over, Kohli came and hugged Jadeja pic.twitter.com/kMu9EZkSVG — Kunal Bishwal 🇮🇳 (@KunalBishwal07) March 9, 2025

Sorry but this pic hints Ravindra Jadeja is retiring today after match.🥲

This could be his final ODI match💔#INDvsNZ #indvsnzfinal #ICCChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/vEs8VyigL3 — Pavan Khedkar (@khedkarpavan07) March 9, 2025

10-0-30-1

Despite not enough turn, pulls out a masterclass in the final..

Jaddu with the ball, a bowling machine ❤️

Possibly his last ICC outing for india..#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/XqTBaTrJpW — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) March 9, 2025

Was this a sign of Jaddu's last ODI match? 💔



– Virat Hugs Ashwin, Ashwin retires from International Cricket



– Virat Hugs Steve Smith, Smith retires from ODI cricket



– Virat Hugs Jadeja after his spell today….



• Our childhood is coming to end 🥺 pic.twitter.com/v0YbsNgjQR — Sheeth 🔻 (@iTheBeliver) March 9, 2025

Considering the high fives after Jadeja finishing his bowling quota, I think he is going to retire after todays final, irrespective of the result. #indvsNz #Champions — ࿗ 🇮🇳Santanam🇳🇵࿗ (@nkbwarrior) March 9, 2025

ALSO READ:

New Zealand set India 252 runs target to win

The Kiwis put up a fighting batting performance to breach the 250-run mark and post a competitive total. After Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29) and Will Young (15 off 23) got the Kiwis off to a decent start, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Glenn Phillips (34 off 52) put up a brief fight in the middle before Michael Bracewell (53 off 40) played a clinical knock towards the end to help the Kiwis post 251 for 7 in 50 overs.

At the time of writing this report, the Indian team have begun their chase with the scoreboard reading 25 for 0 in 3 overs and openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube