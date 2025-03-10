News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 10, 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Pace Sensation Set to Miss First Half of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

This comes as a significant blow for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2025

Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2025 season.

Mayank Yadav Blow for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Ahead of IPL 2025

According to ESPNCricinfo, Mayank is continuing his recovery from a lumbar stress injury. He has begun bowling once again at Bengaluru’s BCCI Centre of Excellence.

In IPL 2024, Mayank had taken seven wickets from four matches before an injury ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

While the BCCI has not set any possible return date for Mayank, the Delhi-born speedster could make his comeback in the second half of IPL 2025 if he is able to clear the relevant fitness parameters as well as developing his bowling workload. The pacer had been retained for INR 11 crore by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Mayank’s standout IPL 2024 season short-lived due to injury

He stood out in IPL 2024 due to his ability to bowl in speeds of more than 150 kph. Mayank even won Player of the Match awards in his first two IPL matches last year. Midway through IPL 2024, Mayank sustained a side strain and was eventually ruled out. He sustained another injury during rehabilitation, because of which his competitive return was delayed even further.

ALSO READ:

The 22-year-old, though, made his senior India debut in a T20I against Bangladesh in October last year. He was quite impressive in that game, played in Gwalior, registering figures of 1/21 from four overs. Mayank picked up a total of four wickets from the three T20Is against Bangladesh.

However, a back injury eventually ruled him out of an away T20I series against South Africa in December as well as a home series against England in January this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Cricket
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav

Related posts

Delhi Capitals KL Rahul doubtful for first few games of IPL 2025

After Harry Brook Pulls Out, Another Delhi Capitals Star Doubtful for First Few Matches of IPL 2025: Reports

DC’s woes have worsened ahead of the upcoming season.
10:49 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals captaincy IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Captaincy Choice for IPL 2025 Between These Two Players: Reports

Delhi Capitals are the only side yet to announce a captain ahead of IPL 2025.
7:50 pm
Vishnu PN
4 Players Who Can Replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 ft. Former Mumbai Indians Sensation

4 Players Who Can Replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 ft. Former Mumbai Indians Sensation

For him, playing for England is his top priority and focus right now.
5:24 pm
Sagar Paul
Delhi Capitals Recruit Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2025; Likely To Face Two-Year Ban

Delhi Capitals Recruit Pulls Out of IPL 2025; Likely To Face Two-Year Ban

It will be a big blow for DC.
10:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability

Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability

He shared a photo of his kitbag on social media, showing that he is ready to join Mumbai Indians.
6:32 pm
Sagar Paul

‘I’m Not Looking Back’ – Suryakumar Yadav on His Cold Rivalry With Virat Kohli During IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the controversial incident with Virat Kohli in a recent interview.
March 9, 2025
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy