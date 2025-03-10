Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Pace Sensation Set to Miss First Half of IPL 2025

This comes as a significant blow for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2025 season.

Mayank Yadav Blow for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Ahead of IPL 2025

According to ESPNCricinfo, Mayank is continuing his recovery from a lumbar stress injury. He has begun bowling once again at Bengaluru’s BCCI Centre of Excellence.

In IPL 2024, Mayank had taken seven wickets from four matches before an injury ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

While the BCCI has not set any possible return date for Mayank, the Delhi-born speedster could make his comeback in the second half of IPL 2025 if he is able to clear the relevant fitness parameters as well as developing his bowling workload. The pacer had been retained for INR 11 crore by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Mayank’s standout IPL 2024 season short-lived due to injury

He stood out in IPL 2024 due to his ability to bowl in speeds of more than 150 kph. Mayank even won Player of the Match awards in his first two IPL matches last year. Midway through IPL 2024, Mayank sustained a side strain and was eventually ruled out. He sustained another injury during rehabilitation, because of which his competitive return was delayed even further.

The 22-year-old, though, made his senior India debut in a T20I against Bangladesh in October last year. He was quite impressive in that game, played in Gwalior, registering figures of 1/21 from four overs. Mayank picked up a total of four wickets from the three T20Is against Bangladesh.

However, a back injury eventually ruled him out of an away T20I series against South Africa in December as well as a home series against England in January this year.

