The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a stage for raw pace and express bowling. Every year, cricket fans eagerly anticipate who will clock the fastest ball and dominate the speed charts. As IPL 2025 gets underway, fans are keen to know who is the fastest bowler in IPL 2025 and whether any new records will be set.

In the history of the IPL, the fastest bowler in IPL remains Shaun Tait, who clocked 157.71 kmph for Rajasthan Royals in 2011. However, among active players in IPL 2025, several fast bowlers are competing for the title. Below, we analyze the top contenders for the fastest ball by a bowler in IPL and overall fastest bowler in IPL 2025.

Mayank Yadav – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mayank Yadav impressed everyone in IPL 2024 with his sheer pace, touching a top speed of 155.28 kmph. This delivery places him sixth in the all-time list of fastest balls by an Indian bowler in IPL history. The young speedster is now gearing up for IPL 2025 but is awaiting NCA clearance due to an injury. If he is fully fit, he could once again be in contention for the fastest bowler in IPL 2025 title.

Mayank Yadav’s fastest ball in IPL history: 155.8 kmph (2024)

155.8 kmph (2024) Current rank in overall IPL fastest deliveries: 6th

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 goes 🔥



𝟭𝟱𝟱.𝟴 𝗸𝗺𝘀/𝗵𝗿 by Mayank Yadav 🥵



Relishing the raw and exciting pace of the debutant who now has 2️⃣ wickets to his name 🫡#PBKS require 71 from 36 delivers



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL |… pic.twitter.com/rELovBTYMz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2024

Anrich Nortje – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has been a consistent presence in the IPL’s speed charts. His fastest ball in IPL was 156.22 kmph in IPL 2020, making him one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament’s history. Now playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he remains a top contender for who is the fastest bowler in IPL 2025.

Nortje has landed in India and teamed up with the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2025 season despite missing the Champions Trophy 2025 due to an injury. The South African speedster is expected to make the KKR starting XI and could be a key bowler for them on the Eden Gardens wicket that aids pace and movement. If he is at his best, Nortje rarely clocks below 150kph and he can be expected to challenge the speed guns.

Anrich Nortje’s fastest ball in IPL history: 156.22 kmph (2020)

156.22 kmph (2020) Current rank in overall IPL fastest deliveries: 4th

Umran Malik – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Umran Malik holds the record for the fastest ball by an Indian bowler in IPL history, clocking 157 kmph in IPL 2022. With his express pace, the Jammu & Kashmir speedster is always in the conversation for fastest bowler in IPL. Now representing Kolkata Knight Riders, he will look to regain his form and challenge for the fastest bowler in IPL 2025 crown.

Umran went off the radar in the recent IPL season and injuries and wayward lines have not helped his cause. In 2022, he was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL and clocked a 157kph delivery too. At KKR in IPL 2025, Umran will have a mentor in Bharat Arun and he could help the youngster to further his ability to channel his pace. If KKR take a gamble on Umran, we could see two of the world’s fastest bowlers bowling in tandem on the Eden Gardens wicket.

Umran Malik’s fastest ball in IPL history: 157 kmph (2022)

157 kmph (2022) Current rank in overall IPL fastest deliveries: 3rd

Lockie Ferguson – Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Lockie Ferguson is known for his ability to hit 150+ kmph consistently. His fastest ball in IPL was recorded at 157.3 kmph for Gujarat Titans in 2022, placing him second in the all-time list. Now playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, Ferguson remains a key contender for fastest bowler in IPL 2025.

Ferguson has clocked the second-fastest recorded delivery in IPL history behind Shaun Tait, during the 2022 season. With him improving his line and length control, Ferguson has become a top T20 bowler and could give many pacers a run for their money with his pace this season. Expect the New Zealand quick to feature in the top 5 fastest balls in IPL 2025, if not top the chart altogether.

Lockie Ferguson’s fastest ball in IPL history: 157.3 kmph (2022)

157.3 kmph (2022) Current rank in overall IPL fastest deliveries: 2nd

Gerald Coetzee – Gujarat Titans (GT)

One of the newest entrants to the elite list, South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee made a mark in IPL 2024 by bowling at 152.3 kmph for Mumbai Indians. Now playing for Gujarat Titans, he has the potential to challenge the top names in the race for fastest bowler in IPL 2025.

The South African is coming off an injury and may not start for Gujarat Titans, but given his big-hitting ability and strong arms, Coetzee could well become a mainstay in the line-up too in the second half. If he finds his groove, Coetzee will be in the running for the fastest balls in IPL 2025.

Gerald Coetzee’s fastest ball in IPL history: 152.3 kmph (2024)

152.3 kmph (2024) Current rank in overall IPL fastest deliveries: Outside the top 10

Fastest Balls in IPL history

Shaun Tait’s 157.71 kmph delivery still holds the record as the fastest ball in IPL history. The Australian speedster bowled this thunderbolt in 2011 while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Following closely is Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pacer, who clocked 157.3 kmph in the 2022 IPL. Ferguson, known for his express pace, is one of the fastest bowlers in IPL, delivering consistently high-speed balls.

However, the fastest ball by an Indian bowler in IPL history was bowled by Umran Malik. The Jammu & Kashmir pacer impressed everyone with his raw pace, clocking 157 kmph in IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals. Malik, who burst onto the scene in 2021, made a significant impact with multiple fast deliveries, securing his spot as one of the fastest bowlers in IPL history.

Anrich Nortje and Mayank Yadav also feature in the top 10 fastest balls in IPL history, with speeds of 156.22 kmph and 155.28 kmph, respectively. Nortje’s pace, especially in the 2020 season, made him one of the toughest bowlers to face in the tournament. The competition for the fastest ball in IPL is expected to continue to heat up in IPL 2025.

Fastest Balls in IPL History Rank Bowler Team Top Speed (kmph) 1 Shaun Tait Rajasthan Royals 157.71 kmph 2 Lockie Ferguson Gujarat Titans 157.3 kmph 3 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 157 kmph 4 Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals 156.22 kmph 5 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 156 kmph 6 Mayank Yadav Lucknow Supergiants 155.8 kmph 7 Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals 155.1 kmph 8 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 154.8 kmph 9 Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals 154.7 kmph 10 Dale Steyn Deccan Chargers 154.4 kmph

Who Is the Fastest Bowler in IPL 2025?

While the all-time fastest bowler in IPL remains Shaun Tait (157.71 kmph), the battle for fastest bowler in IPL 2025 is expected to be thrilling. Among Indian pacers, Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav will compete for the fastest ball by an Indian bowler in IPL title. Among overseas players, Anrich Nortje, Lockie Ferguson, and Gerald Coetzee are strong contenders.

As IPL 2025 unfolds, fans will eagerly track who is the fastest bowler in IPL 2025 and whether a new contender emerges from the shadow to usurp these high-profile names expected to dominate the speed charts.

Fastest Indian bowler in IPL 2025

Indian bowlers have joined the race to be the fastest bowler in IPL 2025. Umran Malik clocked 157.0 kph in 2022​ – the fastest ball by Indian bowler in IPL. This feat answers who is the fastest bowler in IPL among Indian players. Mayank Yadav clocked 156.7 kph, nearing the fastest ball by Indian bowler in IPL record and this season, if he manages to find his fitness and rhythm, Mayank could even push Tait’s overall IPL record. The fastest bowler in IPL title remains contested, as every season new names pop up. Ultimately, who will be crowned fastest bowler in IPL 2025 and whether the fastest ball by Indian bowler in IPL record will be broken remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, we can look into the fastest bowlers at each of the 10 IPL teams for the 2025 season. At a few franchises there are multiple names that could emerge as the fastest bowlers in IPL 2025.

Fastest bowler in each franchise for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Matheesha Pathirana Mumbai Indians (MI) – Jasprit Bumrah Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Nuwan Thushara Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Umran Malik/Anrich Nortje Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Pat Cummins Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Mayank Yadav Gujarat Titans (GT) – Gerald Coetzee/Mohammed Siraj Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Jofra Archer Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Lockie Ferguson Delhi Capitals (DC) – Mitchell Starc

Who was the fastest bowler in IPL 2024?

In IPL 2024, Mayank Yadav from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) emerged as the fastest bowler of the season. He consistently bowled over 150 kmph, with his quickest delivery recorded at 156.7 kmph, making it the fastest ball in IPL 2024. Mayank dominated the speed charts, securing the top four fastest deliveries of the season, with speeds of 155.8 kmph, 153.9 kmph, and 153.4 kmph. His ability to generate extreme pace made him one of the most exciting young bowlers in the tournament. Such was his impact that Mayank, despite multiple injuries, was retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Apart from Mayank, Rajasthan Royals’ left-arm pacer Nandre Burger also made it to the top speed list, delivering a ball at 153 kmph, the fastest by a non-Indian bowler in IPL 2024. Burger, though, went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. Another notable mention was Gerald Coetzee from Mumbai Indians, who bowled at 152.3 kmph. He will play for Gujarat Titans this time around after missing the Champions Trophy 2025 for South Africa because of an injury.

Fastest Balls in IPL 2024 Bowler Team Ball Speed (kmph) Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 156.7 Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 155.8 Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 153.9 Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 153.4 Nandre Burger Rajasthan Royals 153.0 Gerald Coetzee Mumbai Indians 152.3 Alzarri Joseph Royal Challengers Bangalore 151.2 Matheesha Pathirana Chennai Super Kings 150.9

Alzarri Joseph from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Matheesha Pathirana from Chennai Super Kings also crossed the 150 kmph mark, recording 151.2 kmph and 150.9 kmph, respectively. While Joseph went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, Pathirana was retained by CSK and will be in contention to hit the 150kph mark again this time.

Mayank Yadav’s rise as the fastest bowler in IPL 2024 was significant, as he not only delivered extreme pace but also maintained accuracy. His speed made him one of the most talked-about Indian fast bowlers in the tournament. If he stays fit, that buzz around him is expected to grow higher.

