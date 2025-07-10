News
The reports are emerging that KKR are looking to include Ishan Kishan, who is currently with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Set Eyes on SRH Star Player Before IPL 2026 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 10, 2025
3 min read

He scored 354 runs at an average of 35.40 and a 152.58 strike rate in 13 innings.

The reports are emerging that KKR are looking to include Ishan Kishan, who is currently with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After a disappointing IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have begun preparing for the next season and are seeking a quality wicketkeeper-batter, a position where they were severely weak. Earlier, a few reports suggested that they were looking to trade in Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but they failed to strike a deal.

Now, the reports are emerging that KKR are looking to include Ishan Kishan, who is currently with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). An X (formerly Twitter) account named RCBXTRA, which often shares inside information, confirmed the development via a post, and there might be some truth to this report.

Last season, KKR had Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, but both couldn’t make a consistent impact throughout the season. Among the Indian players, Luvnith Sisodia was available but didn’t get any game time at any stage of the edition.

ALSO READ:

KKR are likely to release both overseas wicketkeeper-batters to free some budget ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and they would desperately want to fill this department with quality Indian options. That will allow them to cover other important slots with overseas players and make them a well-rounded team.

Ishan Kishan had a mixed IPL 2025 with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Ishan Kishan for INR 11.25 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, but he couldn’t perform as consistently as he and the team would have liked. He started the season with a marvellous century and ended with another quality knock in the penultimate game, but was quiet in the middle phase.

Overall, he scored 354 runs at an average of 35.40 and a 152.58 strike rate in 13 innings, including one fifty and a century. Given that his returns weren’t as regular and SRH spent a massive sum on him, they can let him go and free some budget.

Kishan was, anyway, batting out of position in SRH’s batting unit, and they have Heinrich Klaasen as a primary wicketkeeper-batter in the squad. If they release Kishan, SRH can get one of the domestic players in this department as a backup, and the Indian options are aplenty.

Meanwhile, KKR will get an opener who can keep wickets and can be in the leadership group – everything the franchise needs at the moment. It’s a win-win situation for both parties, but it will be interesting to see whether SRH decide to let him go or give him more opportunities.

IPL 2026
Ishan Kishan
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

