LSG Set To Bring 2 Discarded India Players As Injury Replacements for IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants are likely to bring in two Indian bowlers, Shardul Thakur and Shivam Mavi, as replacements for the injured players in their squad ahead of IPL 2025. Both these players were seen celebrating Holi with the team, and their photos have gone viral on social media.

After watching them with the team, a lot of people have begun discussing their potential inclusion in the team for the season. The Lucknow side already has injury concerns to their core fast bowlers, and the inclusion of these two could improve their bowling department.

Shardul Thakur’s Experience Could Strengthen LSG Attack

At the moment, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan are waiting for fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). On top of that, young fast bowler Mayank Yadav might miss the first half of IPL 2025 because of injury issues. This situation has left Lucknow with very few pace bowling options.

Shardul Thakur went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, but his experience could be very useful for the team. He has played 95 matches in the IPL so far, taking 94 wickets and scoring useful runs when needed. He also did well in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where his all-round performance helped Mumbai reach the final.

Shivam Mavi Likely to Be Named as Injury Replacement

Shivam Mavi, who also went unsold in the auction, has been seen bowling in Lucknow’s practice sessions. This has led to speculation that the team might add him as a backup fast bowler. Mavi has good speed and previous IPL experience, which can be helpful for LSG.

Though there has been no official confirmation yet, it looks like both Shivam Mavi and Shardul Thakur will be named as injury replacements.

