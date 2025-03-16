[WATCH] SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Gears Up for IPL 2025 With an Explosive 16-Ball 46 in Pre-Season Match

He was acquired for INR 30 lakhs at the auction.

Young and exciting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) talent Aniket Verma gave a display of his tremendous six-hitting abilities during a recent intra-squad game.

Acquired for INR 30 lakhs at the auction last November, the 23-year-old is making a strong case to break into the star-studded SRH batting lineup.

Aniket lit up with his fireworks, raining boundaries as he stormed to a 16-ball 46 during a match simulation held by the team ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Aniket Verma unleashed his power in the intra squad match, smashing massive sixes with ease! His incredible six-hitting ability was unbelievable 💥



SRH young sensation Aniket Verma has displayed tremendous potential already

Aniket first grabbed attention during the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL 2024), a T20 competition where he emerged as the top run-scorer in the five matches he participated in. Representing the Bhopal Leopards, he helped his team finish as the runners-up of MPL 2024.

Aniket then impressed in the Men’s U-23 One-Day Inter-State tournament with a scintillating ton where more than 70% of his runs came from six boundaries and eight sixes. Interestingly, before this achievement, he had only played for Madhya Pradesh once, during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. He also has a century in the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Tamil Nadu.

Primarily a middle to lower-order batter, Aniket embodies the aggressive, high-scoring style of SRH. Also with his ability to contribute medium pace, SRH might be inclined to give this powerful hitter an opportunity to shine in their middle order. Even if he doesn’t make the cut in the playing XI, Aniket can be an excellent choice to be used as an Impact Player.

