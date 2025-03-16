News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Jitesh Sharma RCB Captaincy Rajat Patidar IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 16, 2025

Jitesh Sharma Responds to RCB Captaincy Aspirations After Huge Bid Against Punjab Kings RTM in the IPL 2025 Auction

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

RCB opted for Rajat Patidar as Faf du Plessis’ successor, giving him a big responsibility and a task to achieve what no other captain has.

Jitesh Sharma RCB Captaincy Rajat Patidar IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) must have considered Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya as options for their next captain in IPL 2025. However, they opted for Rajat Patidar as Faf du Plessis’ successor, giving him a big responsibility and a task to achieve what no other captain has.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The CX Pod (@cricxtasypod)

In an exclusive chat with CricXtasy, Jitesh confirmed he never thought of captaining RCB and would have also chosen Rajat for the captaincy role. However, he will help Rajat as a senior player because they share a strong bond and played cricket before.

“No, I never thought about it [captaincy]. Frankly speaking, I never even considered that I was being looked at for captaincy. If I were in RCB management, I would have chosen Rajat too—he deserves it. He is RCB’s guy and has done service for them for years now. I just joined now. I can help as a senior, since Rajat and I both belong to the Central Zone and have played cricket together. We already have a strong bond. And all the Indian players in RCB will support him as well.”

RCB bought Jitesh Sharma for INR 11 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, a hike of 550% from his previous IPL salary. He has played ample cricket at the domestic level and brings vast experience, so he could have been an option for leading the side.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON CRICXTASY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Why did RCB choose Rajat Patidar over Jitesh Sharma for the captaincy role?

There must be multiple reasons behind appointing Rajat Patidar as RCB’s next captain for IPL 2025. The biggest reason was his previous captaincy experience, for he is the leader of Madhya Pradesh in domestic competitions and has done a fine job.

ALSO READ:

Under his leadership, Madhya Pradesh reached the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, where they suffered a defeat against Mumbai to end as runners-up. Players have often spoken highly of Patidar’s leadership qualities, and he has man-management skills.

He was already told about this added responsibility last season. RCB have a fairly new unit, and Patidar can shape how he wants this team to play in a fresh cycle.

For Jitesh, IPL 2025 will present an opportunity to revive his international career and share his experience on and off the field. Jitesh might not be the captain, but he will be part of the leadership group and should also contribute heavily with the willow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
Krunal Pandya
Rajat Patidar
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Sanju Samson IPL Rajasthan Royals

Boost For Rajasthan Royals As Star Duo Cleared To Play IPL 2025 Opener vs SRH

The duo have been out of action since last month due to finger and ankle injuries.
7:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
Shardul Thakur Ex-CSK star seen traning in LSG Camp

Unsold CSK star likely to make a surprising return, spotted Training with THIS team ahead of IPL 2025

7:08 pm
Disha Asrani
Jitesh Sharma RCB Virat Kohli IPL 2025 title

‘I Want To Win IPL 2025 For Him’ – Jitesh Sharma Reveals His Dream With RCB for IPL 2025

His every contribution in the red and black jersey will reflect the unwavering support of millions, all driven by the same dream.
6:55 pm
Disha Asrani

Former India Player Suggests KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s Ideal Batting Position in IPL 2025 Due to THIS Conundrum

The defending champions have appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain for IPL 2025.
6:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘That’s What Was Planned’: Delhi Capitals Recruit Karun Nair Reveals Strategy To Replicate Domestic Success in IPL 2025

‘That’s What Was Planned’: Delhi Capitals Recruit Reveals Strategy To Replicate Domestic Success in IPL 2025

He was acquired for a steal deal of INR 50 lakhs by DC.
6:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Make Your Own Place’: Former India Player Fires Big Warning to LSG Star about His Batting Position in IPL 2025

The batter was not included in India's playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy