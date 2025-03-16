Jitesh Sharma Responds to RCB Captaincy Aspirations After Huge Bid Against Punjab Kings RTM in the IPL 2025 Auction

RCB opted for Rajat Patidar as Faf du Plessis’ successor, giving him a big responsibility and a task to achieve what no other captain has.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) must have considered Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya as options for their next captain in IPL 2025. However, they opted for Rajat Patidar as Faf du Plessis’ successor, giving him a big responsibility and a task to achieve what no other captain has.

In an exclusive chat with CricXtasy, Jitesh confirmed he never thought of captaining RCB and would have also chosen Rajat for the captaincy role. However, he will help Rajat as a senior player because they share a strong bond and played cricket before.

“No, I never thought about it [captaincy]. Frankly speaking, I never even considered that I was being looked at for captaincy. If I were in RCB management, I would have chosen Rajat too—he deserves it. He is RCB’s guy and has done service for them for years now. I just joined now. I can help as a senior, since Rajat and I both belong to the Central Zone and have played cricket together. We already have a strong bond. And all the Indian players in RCB will support him as well.”

RCB bought Jitesh Sharma for INR 11 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, a hike of 550% from his previous IPL salary. He has played ample cricket at the domestic level and brings vast experience, so he could have been an option for leading the side.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON CRICXTASY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Why did RCB choose Rajat Patidar over Jitesh Sharma for the captaincy role?

There must be multiple reasons behind appointing Rajat Patidar as RCB’s next captain for IPL 2025. The biggest reason was his previous captaincy experience, for he is the leader of Madhya Pradesh in domestic competitions and has done a fine job.

ALSO READ:

Under his leadership, Madhya Pradesh reached the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, where they suffered a defeat against Mumbai to end as runners-up. Players have often spoken highly of Patidar’s leadership qualities, and he has man-management skills.

He was already told about this added responsibility last season. RCB have a fairly new unit, and Patidar can shape how he wants this team to play in a fresh cycle.

For Jitesh, IPL 2025 will present an opportunity to revive his international career and share his experience on and off the field. Jitesh might not be the captain, but he will be part of the leadership group and should also contribute heavily with the willow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.