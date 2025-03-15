News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025
watch
Last updated: March 15, 2025

[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Both players will have a crucial role to play in KKR's title defence.

[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) explosive finishers Andre Russell and Rinku Singh lit up the Eden Gardens with their fireworks during a intra-squad game earlier today ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Both players will have a crucial role to play in KKR’s success this season as they gear up for their title defence after lifting their third title in IPL 2024.

Rinku Singh looked on song with a blazing knock of an unbeaten 40* off 19 balls.

On the other hand, Andre Russell gave a display of his hitting prowess by slamming a fiery fifty, remaining unbeaten on 59* off 23 balls.

Check some of Russell’s hits below.

ALSO READ:

Both Rinku Singh, Andre Russell were retained by KKR for IPL 2025

Rinku Singh was KKR’s most expensive retention for IPL 2025 with a price tag of INR 13 crores. Despite scoring only 168 runs last season following his standout performance in 2023, Rinku has retained the trust of his team as a potential game-changer and reliable finisher with the bat. While the Impact Player rule has somewhat restricted his opportunities to display his skills, KKR remains hopeful that Rinku will deliver explosive performances whenever the team requires him to step up.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, on the other hand, is a powerhouse of talent. He has proved his credentials time and again with explosive batting and clinical bowling performances in the past.

Whether it’s chasing down targets or setting up a formidable total, Andre Russell has consistently been KKR’s go-to match-winner. His retention as one of the team’s four key players underscores the immense confidence the franchise has in his ability to make a significant impact as an all-rounder.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Andre Russell
IPL 2025
KKR
Rinku Singh

Related posts

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

KKR Concerns Rise as Opener Continues Dismal Run in Practice Game Ahead of IPL 2025 [WATCH]

The keeper-opener position is an area of concern for the defending champions
10:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
Peter Siddle

40-Year-Old Aussie Veteran Slams Six Into Next Door Construction Site During Sheffield Shield Game [WATCH]

The ball travelled so far from the pitch, there was no way to recover it
6:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
Shimron Hetmyer Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer announces arrival for IPL 2025 by breaking tripod camera [WATCH]

Shimron Hetmyer took part in his first batting practice session with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025.
March 11, 2025
Vishnu PN
Glenn Phillips India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final

Glenn Phillips Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Shubman Gill in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand.
March 9, 2025
Vishnu PN
Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy Castles Glenn Phillips With a Magic Ball During Champions Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

Varun made inroads when India needed a breakthrough.
March 9, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer Drop Rachin Ravindra: Rohit Sharma Left Furious as India Miss Big Chances in Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer Drop Rachin Ravindra: Rohit Sharma Left Furious as India Miss Big Chances in Champions Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

The series of missed chances left India skipper Rohit Sharma tremendously frustrated and it showed on his face.
March 9, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy