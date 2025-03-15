[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Both players will have a crucial role to play in KKR's title defence.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) explosive finishers Andre Russell and Rinku Singh lit up the Eden Gardens with their fireworks during a intra-squad game earlier today ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Both players will have a crucial role to play in KKR’s success this season as they gear up for their title defence after lifting their third title in IPL 2024.

Rinku Singh looked on song with a blazing knock of an unbeaten 40* off 19 balls.

On the other hand, Andre Russell gave a display of his hitting prowess by slamming a fiery fifty, remaining unbeaten on 59* off 23 balls.

Check some of Russell’s hits below.

Both Rinku Singh, Andre Russell were retained by KKR for IPL 2025

Rinku Singh was KKR’s most expensive retention for IPL 2025 with a price tag of INR 13 crores. Despite scoring only 168 runs last season following his standout performance in 2023, Rinku has retained the trust of his team as a potential game-changer and reliable finisher with the bat. While the Impact Player rule has somewhat restricted his opportunities to display his skills, KKR remains hopeful that Rinku will deliver explosive performances whenever the team requires him to step up.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, on the other hand, is a powerhouse of talent. He has proved his credentials time and again with explosive batting and clinical bowling performances in the past.

Whether it’s chasing down targets or setting up a formidable total, Andre Russell has consistently been KKR’s go-to match-winner. His retention as one of the team’s four key players underscores the immense confidence the franchise has in his ability to make a significant impact as an all-rounder.

