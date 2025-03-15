KKR Youngster Impresses With 23-Ball 46 During Intra-Squad Match Ahead of IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) youngster warmed up fo IPL 2025 in style, scoring 46 runs off 23 balls in an intra-squad match.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) youngster Luvnith Sisodia impressed in an intra-squad match between Team Gold and Team Purple ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday.

Luvnith Sisodia makes it count in practice game

Sisodia, playing for Team Gold, warmed up for the IPL with a knock of 46 runs from 23 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had acquired Luvnith Sisodia for INR 30 lakh in the accelerated round of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year.

Prior to his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, Luvnith Sisodia has had a stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had acquired Sisodia for his base price of INR 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, Sisodia failed to get a single game.

The 25-year-old had made his Twenty20 debut for Karnataka in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Mizoram in February 2019. He, however, failed to make any impact after scoring just one run from three balls. During the 2024 Maharaja T20 Trophy, Sisodia, playing for Gulbarga Mystics, scored 314 runs from 11 matches, including two half-centuries. e was the sixth-highest run-getter in that tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending IPL champions, will get the 2025 season underway with a home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on March 22. Kolkata Knight Riders, then led by Shreyas Iyer, had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets to clinch their third IPL title last year.

