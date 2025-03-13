News
‘Let’s Not Go Back’: KKR Coach Intervenes Question About Gambhir, Stops Venkatesh Iyer From Answering
Last updated: March 13, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

KKR hired a new mentor in Dwayne Bravo for IPL 2025 after Gambhir left.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enter the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) edition as the defending champions. Ahead of their title defence, KKR had their pre-season press conference earlier today (March 13).

During the event, a journalist quizzed newly-named KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer about mentor Dwayne Bravo and if Gautam Gambhir was missed after he helped the team win their third title previous season.

As Venky started answering the question, KKR coach Chandrakanth Pandit cut him off.

Addressing the media, Pandit said, “Please ask questions about the current scenario. Let’s not go back. He (Bravo) has already answered about it.”

Watch Full Press Conference here.

ALSO READ:

Can Bravo fill in Gambhir’s void?

After guiding KKR to their third title, Gautam Gambhir left his office to take the head coaching role for the Indian team. Thus, KKR decided to bring in Bwayne Bravo, who although have not played for the franchise in IPL, has a longstanding connection otherwise.

The former West Indies stalwart has been associated with KKR’s sister franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), having played most of his career in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for them. Bravo even led TKR to consective titles in 2017 and 2018.

Thus, he has a good understanding with the KKR management and can help with the transition of a new leadership as KKR eyes to defend their title.

Furthermore, unlike Gambhir, Bravo also has coaching experience. He has served as the bowling coach for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 and 2024 seasons and also worked as a bowling consultant during Afghanistan’s dream semis run in the T20 World Cup 2024.

KKR play thier IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22.

Related posts

‘Can’t ignore it’: KKR All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer opens up on ‘price-tag syndrome’ Ahead of IPL 2025

KKR purchased Venkatesh Iyer for a hefty sum of INR 23.75 crore.
5:44 pm
Disha Asrani
Dwayne Bravo IPL 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR

‘He Has His Style, I Have My Style’: Bravo on Following Gambhir’s Footsteps as KKR Mentor for IPL 2025

Dwayne Bravo spoke on following the footsteps of former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir ahead of IPL 2025.
5:51 pm
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians Recruit Bollywood Star In Coaching Setup For IPL 2025

The new recruit will be the five-time champions' 'Spirit Coach'
5:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025 Mitchell Starc

Delhi Capitals Pacer Set To Play Full IPL 2025 Season After Being Declared Fit

The pacer who was signed by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2025 mega auction is set to play the full season.
3:45 pm
Vishnu PN
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be relieved as Josh Hazlewood has been cleared to play for the whole season.

Massive Relief for RCB! Star Overseas Player Deemed Fit for IPL 2025 After Returning From Injury

He will be a vital member of the bowling unit, and his fitness will decide how well the bowling department performs in a high-scoring event.
3:59 pm
Darpan Jain
LSG Recruit for IPL 2025 Mitchell Marsh Cleared for Full Season With ONE Condition

LSG Recruit for IPL 2025 Cleared for Full Season With ONE Condition

He was suffering from a lower-back pain which was understood to be related to a disc problem he had for sometime.
4:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
