‘Let’s Not Go Back’: KKR Coach Intervenes Question About Gambhir, Stops Venkatesh Iyer From Answering

KKR hired a new mentor in Dwayne Bravo for IPL 2025 after Gambhir left.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enter the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) edition as the defending champions. Ahead of their title defence, KKR had their pre-season press conference earlier today (March 13).

During the event, a journalist quizzed newly-named KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer about mentor Dwayne Bravo and if Gautam Gambhir was missed after he helped the team win their third title previous season.

As Venky started answering the question, KKR coach Chandrakanth Pandit cut him off.

Addressing the media, Pandit said, “Please ask questions about the current scenario. Let’s not go back. He (Bravo) has already answered about it.”

Can Bravo fill in Gambhir’s void?

After guiding KKR to their third title, Gautam Gambhir left his office to take the head coaching role for the Indian team. Thus, KKR decided to bring in Bwayne Bravo, who although have not played for the franchise in IPL, has a longstanding connection otherwise.

The former West Indies stalwart has been associated with KKR’s sister franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), having played most of his career in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for them. Bravo even led TKR to consective titles in 2017 and 2018.

Thus, he has a good understanding with the KKR management and can help with the transition of a new leadership as KKR eyes to defend their title.

Furthermore, unlike Gambhir, Bravo also has coaching experience. He has served as the bowling coach for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 and 2024 seasons and also worked as a bowling consultant during Afghanistan’s dream semis run in the T20 World Cup 2024.

KKR play thier IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22.

