Mumbai Indians New Recruit for IPL 2025 Corbin Bosch Served Legal Notice by PCB for Breaching PSL Contract
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 16, 2025

Mumbai Indians New Recruit for IPL 2025 Served Legal Notice by PCB for Breaching PSL Contract

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The news was confirmed by PCB on their website via an official release.

Mumbai Indians New Recruit for IPL 2025 Corbin Bosch Served Legal Notice by PCB for Breaching PSL Contract

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who was signed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement player for the injured Lizaad Williams ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, has been served with a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The news was confirmed by PCB on their website via an official release.

It is understood that Bosch has been found guilty of breaching contractual obligations. This is because Bosch was previously picked by Peshawar Zalmi for the PSL 2025 season and with the Pakistan T20 tournament clashing directly with the IPL 2025, Bosch has now found himself in murky waters for his decision to withdraw from PSL.

Clarifying the reason for notice, the statement from PCB read,

“The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter.”

The legalities has been served through Bosch’s agent and the Proteas has been asked to justify his actions for not honouring his commitments.

ALSO READ:

Corbin Bosch has been associated with the Mumbai Indians franchise previously

For the unversed, Corbin Bosch was previously associated with Mumbai Indians’s sister franchise MI Cape Town during the SA20 2025 season earlier this year.

He was in stellar form and was amongst the top 10 bowlers in the edition. Bosch bagged 11 wickets in eight matches and played a crucial role to power MI Cape Town to their first SA20 trophy.

Prior to the SA20 2025 tournament, the right-hander made his Test Debut in December 2024. He also made his white-ball debut during the ODI leg against the Men in Green and was a part of the Proteas team in the recent Champions Trophy 2025.

