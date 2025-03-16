News
Sanju Samson IPL Rajasthan Royals
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 16, 2025

Boost For Rajasthan Royals As Star Duo Cleared To Play IPL 2025 Opener vs SRH

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The duo have been out of action since last month due to finger and ankle injuries.

Sanju Samson IPL Rajasthan Royals

In a big boost for Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the top-order duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson have been cleared to play, according to a report by Times of India.

RR will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Good News For Rajasthan Royals

Samson suffered a right index finger injury during the T20I series against England last month. He is expected to join the Royals camp after being cleared by the medical team at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

“Samson is joining RR on Monday. He has cleared his fitness test for his batting at the BCCI’s CoE, and now the medical team at the CoE is taking his wicket-keeping test as well before releasing him,” a source told Times of India.

ALSO READ:

Jaiswal had joined Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy camp after being demoted to the standby list for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. He suffered an ankle injury last month. As a result, Jaiswal missed Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha. However, he has recovered from the injury and has joined the Royals’ squad.

“Regarding Jaiswal, there was a small tear in his ankle. He underwent extensive rehab at BCCI’s CoE before being released for the IPL,” the source said.

RR will be looking to continue their good run in the tournament from last season in IPL 2025. The Sanju Samson-led side finished third in the group stage with eight wins and five losses. They looked good until Qualifier 2 where they were ousted by SRH.

Samson-Jaiswal Likely Opening Duo For RR In IPL 2025

Samson led from the front with a total of 531 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 153, including five fifties. Jaiswal averaged 31.07, scoring 345 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 155 which included a hundred and a fifty.

IPL 2025 will see the reunion of these two players with Rahul Dravid – the T20 World Cup-winning coach. Dravid had overseen their development as the head of the National Cricket Academy and as head coach of the U-19 team. With Jos Buttler being released into the auction, Jaiswal and Samson are likely to be the opening pair.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson
Yashasvi Jaiswal

