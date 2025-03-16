‘I Want To Win IPL 2025 For Him’ – Jitesh Sharma Reveals His Dream With RCB for IPL 2025

His every contribution in the red and black jersey will reflect the unwavering support of millions, all driven by the same dream.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) newest recruit, Jitesh Sharma, has expressed his admiration for legendary batter Virat Kohli and shared his Indian Premier League (IPL) dream for him. In an exclusive podcast with CricXtasy, the former Punjab Kings (PBKS) star spoke highly of the cricket icon.

Jitesh isn’t just a teammate; he’s one of us – a devoted fan of King Kohli. If the passion of the crowd, the deafening cheers, the sea of posters, and the number-18 customised jerseys could come to life on the field as a player, it would be Jitesh Sharma. His every contribution in the red and black jersey will reflect the unwavering support of millions, all driven by the same dream – to see Virat Kohli kiss his maiden IPL trophy.

Notice how the ball is Airborne? ☄



THIS is a trailer for the absolute cinema releasing this summer featuring Jitesh. 🪽#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/pJeDcwp8HT — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 15, 2025

Discussing Kohli’s brilliance and influence on the field, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh reminisced about one of Kohli’s iconic shots against Pakistan during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. In that match at the MCG, Kohli hammered four sixes during his unbeaten 82-run knock. One of those sixes is etched in Jitesh’s mind, living rent-free to this day.

“And that six he hit against Pakistan in Australia is still in my mind. And I have a dream that in IPL, there should be a similar moment—a six like that, right in front of my eyes. And I want to dedicate IPL 2025 to him. Whatever I can do, I will. I want to play IPL 2025 for him”, said Jitesh. WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON CRICXTASY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Jitesh Sharma On Taking The Field With Virat Kohli

Jitesh made his T20I debut for India in 2023 and has played nine matches so far. Among them, he shared the field with Virat Kohli just once – in a game against Afghanistan in Indore during last year’s home series. While Jitesh was dismissed for a duck, Kohli contributed a quick 29 off 16 balls, helping India secure a six-wicket victory.

The Amravati batter felt a different kind of energy that day which he put into words for us. He also shared his thoughts on what it would be like to take the field alongside Kohli and experience that energy firsthand during his RCB campaign for the IPL 2025. Jitesh also credited the batter for his match-winning contributions in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“I played one series with him (Virat Kohli), against Afghanistan. I saw his energy level and how he approaches the game. So, I already have a small idea of the mindset I need to have at RCB while playing with him. But I am super excited. Because he is also one of the main reasons India won the 2024 T20 World Cup”, shared Jitesh.

ALSO READ:

Jitesh Sharma: Ready To Give All For Virat Kohli

Jitesh acknowledges the relentless effort Kohli has put in to earn his place among the greats of world cricket. From maintaining peak fitness to becoming India’s most reliable batter, earning the title of Chase Master, and drawing comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli has given his all to the game. Over the years, he has built an illustrious career, capturing almost every major trophy in world cricket.

“A person who dedicates so many years to cricket – or anything – deserves something in return. He has given his life to this. From both a human and cricketer’s perspective, a player who has played for one franchise for so many years deserves at least one trophy. He has carried the team alone for years. Of course, all teammates try, but sometimes things just don’t go their way. I will pray that this time, everything aligns for him. Maybe God had different plans before, but I really want him to lift the RCB trophy once—with me”, envisions Jitesh. Hi, RCB Fans!



The full Jitesh Sharma podcast is out now:

https://t.co/Ai21Z7Hzqs — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) March 16, 2025

Kohli’s achievements include the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 T20 World Cup. While he has conquered the international stage, IPL glory has remained elusive. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, in contrast, have enjoyed immense success in the tournament. Rohit boasts six IPL titles – one with Deccan Chargers (now defunct) and five with Mumbai Indians. While Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five championship wins. Yet, despite his legendary career and countless records, Virat Kohli is still chasing his first IPL trophy.

However, Jitesh Sharma is here to change Virat Kohli’s destiny and help RCB finally clear the dust off their long-empty trophy cabinet.

After making a name for himself as a finisher with PBKS in the previous IPL cycle, Jitesh is now set to play a crucial role for RCB, backing the belief of ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde.‘

RCB will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22 at the Eden Gardens.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.