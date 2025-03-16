News
'If I Am Doing': MS Dhoni Shares His Batting Motto for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 16, 2025

‘If I Am Doing’: MS Dhoni Shares His Batting Motto ahead of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Dhoni gave a brief glimpse into his batting mindset.

‘If I Am Doing’: MS Dhoni Shares His Batting Motto for IPL 2025

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is ready for another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The 43-year-old has surprised everyone with his decision to keep going despite battling with knee issues for the past two seasons.

Last year, Dhoni improvised his batting role to playing just the last few overs at the death. To minimise the need for running, he would come out with only one goal – to dislodge balls as deep as possible into the stands.

Ahead of the upcoming edition, Dhoni gave a brief glimpse of his batting mindset. MS Dhoni said during an event hosted by Mastercard India,

“I would love to score a fifty but if I am doing anything where i am helping my team-mate score a fifty or hundred — that is also worth celebrating even more”.

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni has already hinted IPL 2025 might be his last

MS Dhoni has been CSK’s gloveman in all their playing years. It’s unimaginable for the yellow outfit to take on the field without Thala. However, recently, he dropped a massive hint on his retirement timeline by wearing a unique shirt while arriving in Chennai for the pre-season camp. The t-shirt read “One Last Time” in Morse code.

After CSK’s fifth-title win in 2023, he expressed his wish to play one more season as a gesture of gratitude to the fans but relinquished his captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. It now seems that the IPL 2025 could be his last, going by Dhoni’s recent T-shirt stunt.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team will play their first IPL 2025 game against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23 at their home ground in Chepauk.

