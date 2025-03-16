News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KKR Pace Sensation Umran Malik Ruled Out of IPL 2025, Newly Recruited Net Bowler Chetan Sakariya Named Replacement
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 16, 2025

KKR Pace Sensation Ruled Out of IPL 2025, Newly Recruited Net Bowler Named Replacement

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He will miss the season due to a back injury.

KKR Pace Sensation Umran Malik Ruled Out of IPL 2025, Newly Recruited Net Bowler Chetan Sakariya Named Replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Umran Malik, who was picked up by the franchise for INR 75 lakhs at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction has now been ruled out for the season due to a back injury. The news was confirmed on the IPL website via an official release.

In the absence of the J&K cricketer, the defending champions have now added newly recruited net bowler Chetan Sakariya to the squad. The 27-year-old left-arm pacer joins KKR for the same price as Umran.

Speaking about Sakariya’s credentials, he has played 19 IPL games with 20 wickets to his name. Apart from that, he has also represented India in one ODI and two T20Is.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Chetan Sakariya
IPL 2025
KKR
Umran Malik

Related posts

Mumbai Indians New Recruit for IPL 2025 Corbin Bosch Served Legal Notice by PCB for Breaching PSL Contract

Mumbai Indians New Recruit for IPL 2025 Served Legal Notice by PCB for Breaching PSL Contract

The news was confirmed by PCB on their website via an official release.
9:05 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘If I Am Doing’: MS Dhoni Shares His Batting Motto for IPL 2025

‘If I Am Doing’: MS Dhoni Shares His Batting Motto ahead of IPL 2025

Dhoni gave a brief glimpse into his batting mindset.
8:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanju Samson IPL Rajasthan Royals

Boost For Rajasthan Royals As Star Duo Cleared To Play IPL 2025 Opener vs SRH

The duo have been out of action since last month due to finger and ankle injuries.
7:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jitesh Sharma RCB Captaincy Rajat Patidar IPL 2025

Jitesh Sharma Responds to RCB Captaincy Aspirations After Huge Bid Against Punjab Kings RTM in the IPL 2025 Auction

RCB opted for Rajat Patidar as Faf du Plessis’ successor, giving him a big responsibility and a task to achieve what no other captain has.
7:15 pm
Darpan Jain
Shardul Thakur Ex-CSK star seen traning in LSG Camp

Unsold CSK Star Likely To Make A Surprising Return, Spotted Training With THIS Team Ahead Of IPL 2025

He picked up nine wickets in five matches for CSK last year.
8:18 pm
Disha Asrani
Jitesh Sharma RCB Virat Kohli IPL 2025 title

‘I Want To Win IPL 2025 For Him’ – Jitesh Sharma Reveals His Dream With RCB for IPL 2025

His every contribution in the red and black jersey will reflect the unwavering support of millions, all driven by the same dream.
6:55 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy