KKR Pace Sensation Ruled Out of IPL 2025, Newly Recruited Net Bowler Named Replacement

He will miss the season due to a back injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Umran Malik, who was picked up by the franchise for INR 75 lakhs at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction has now been ruled out for the season due to a back injury. The news was confirmed on the IPL website via an official release.

In the absence of the J&K cricketer, the defending champions have now added newly recruited net bowler Chetan Sakariya to the squad. The 27-year-old left-arm pacer joins KKR for the same price as Umran.

Speaking about Sakariya’s credentials, he has played 19 IPL games with 20 wickets to his name. Apart from that, he has also represented India in one ODI and two T20Is.

