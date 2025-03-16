‘Going To Finish 9th’ – Former RCB Coach Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of IPL 2025

He believes RCB is left with some voids to fill.

Former coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Mike Hesson dropped a bold prediction on his YouTube Channel. Looking at the batting depth and bench strength, Hesson believes the Bengaluru franchise will have yet another humiliating season and will fail to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs. He further added that RCB will end at the ninth place in the points table of IPL 2025.

“So, looking towards 2025, I look at the squads, at the strengths, and I look at the holes that are in that lineup and probably more around the depth of it. Rather than hand on heart, hand on head, I look at it and I really can’t see RCB threatening the playoffs, unfortunately, this season. And that’s just looking at the facts and the depth of the other squads. So, I’m looking at whether they are going to be a sort of sixth or seventh or even a fraction lower looking at the strength of the other side. This is not going to be popular, I know. But it’s coming from my head, not my heart. And I think RCB are going to finish ninth this season. And that’s unfortunate but they’re sort of reshaped their side. They do have some different strengths but unfortunately, they also have a fair few holes as well. Interesting to see how they go. Hopefully, I’m wrong,” Hesson said.

How RCB Has Fared In 17 Years Of IPL So Far?

The Bengaluru franchise has been one of the few teams yet to get their hands on the elusive IPL title. Mike Hesson guided the red and black outfit to three playoff appearances during his five-season stint from 2019 to 2023.

Since the tournament’s inception in 2008, RCB have played 242 matches, winning 117. They rank fourth in the list of most wins, behind Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all of whom have won the title multiple times.

In 2024, RCB secured a playoff spot, finishing in fourth place. However, their journey ended after Rajasthan Royals ousted them in the Eliminator.

Across 17 editions of the tournament, RCB have finished in the top four only seven times – in 2021, 2020, 2016, 2015, 2011, 2010, and 2009.

They have reached the final twice, in 2016 and 2011, but fell short on both occasions, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, respectively. Their worst seasons came in 2019 and 2017 when they finished at the bottom of the points table.

Under the new captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB will look to rewrite their history. They will begin their IPL 2025 campaign at Eden Gardens against the defending champions on March 22.

