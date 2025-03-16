News
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster, Kyle Jamieson bowled a magnificent spell against Pakistan in the first T20I.
Last updated: March 16, 2025

Former RCB Pacer Floors Pakistan Top-Order, Reduces Them to 11/4 in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The lanky pacer snared three wickets while conceding only eight runs in his four-over spell, dismissing Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, and Shadab Khan during this set.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster, Kyle Jamieson bowled a magnificent spell against Pakistan in the first T20I.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster, Kyle Jamieson bowled a magnificent spell against Pakistan in the first T20I in Christchurch. He was economical and dismissed as many as three batters to derail Pakistan’s innings.

The lanky pacer snared three wickets while conceding only eight runs in his four-over spell, dismissing Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, and Shadab Khan during this set. Jamieson ended with figures reading: 4-1-8-3 and was instrumental in restricting Pakistan to a low score.

This was his first T20I game in over one and a half years, and Jamieson excelled in his comeback fixture to prove his worth in the shortest format. His previous outing in this format came in September 2023 against England in Nottingham, and since then, he has mostly been injured, which didn’t allow him to play T20Is.

However, he never looked away from T20Is, provided how accurately he bowled and exploited the conditions in Christchurch. His spell earned him the Player of the Match award, as New Zealand registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win to gain an early lead in the series.

Kyle Jamieson might come as a replacement player in IPL 2025

While Kyle Jamieson registered his name in the IPL 2025 auction, no franchise interested him, leaving him unsold. The main reason behind this was his recent injury history, as Jamieson has been highly injury-prone.

However, his recent comeback has been encouraging, with Jamieson returning to the international arena in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025. He bowled well in the tournament, where he might not have taken too many wickets but was mostly economical.

Hence, IPL teams must keep him as an option to replace one of their key players in case of any injury or unavailability. Jamieson has previously featured in the Indian Premier League and is highly skilled with the ball to ace any format.

His ability to move the new ball and generate additional bounce off the surface due to his high release makes him an asset in the shortest version. He can bowl effectively in the powerplay and middle overs, and with precise use, teams can extract the most out of Jamieson.

