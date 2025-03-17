News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Delhi Capitals (DC) Munaf Patel will join the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) as a bowling coach.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 17, 2025

Delhi Capitals Coach Takes Up Coaching Role in Major League Cricket (MLC) in USA

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Delhi Capitals (DC) recently appointed him in the same role ahead of IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Munaf Patel will join the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) as a bowling coach.

Former India bowler, Munaf Patel will join the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) as a bowling coach. Delhi Capitals (DC) recently appointed him in the same role ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Munaf has been working extensively with DC bowlers in the camp.

The GMR group, co-owners of Delhi Capitals, has a stake in Seattle Orcas and might have decided to extend Munaf’s role in the franchise. The Seattle-based franchise already has Matthew Mott (head coach) and Venugopal Rao (GM of cricket operations), who are also with the Capitals on the coaching staff.

Ian Bell is the batting coach, so the coaching department is supremely talented. Munaf’s coaching experience is not vast, but he will know how to work in a franchise environment in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

However, his superior knowledge, earned by playing for India and the domestic side, will be handy for any team he works with. Munaf has always been highly rated as a pacer and will pass on the knowledge with a fresh set of players in the coaching department in India and the USA.

Munaf Patel and his international and franchise experience

Munaf Patel played all three formats for India during his peak years, featuring in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs, and three T20Is between 2006 and 2011. Overall, he has 125 wickets at 32.30 runs apiece in 86 matches for India.

Munaf was part of the World Cup 2011 winning squad, taking 11 wickets at an average of 32.09 in eight outings, with a best of 4/48. The 41-year-old has also played 63 IPL matches, spanning three franchises – Rajasthan Royals (2008-2010), Mumbai Indians (2011-2013), and Gujarat Lions (2017).

Munaf has 74 wickets at an average of 22.94 in 63 IPL innings, including two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul. He has won two IPL championships as a player, with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and Mumbai Indians in 2013.

He also played four matches for Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League, snaring three wickets at 32.33 runs apiece. Munaf has ample T20 experience and will share his knowledge with bowlers on the coaching staff.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC
Delhi Capitals
Major League Cricket
Munaf Patel
Seattle Orcas

Related posts

Ignored in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Mumbai Indians Youngster Continues Red-Hot Streak To Push Case As Injury Replacement

‘Best Buy of the Auction’ – Former RCB Coach Praises Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 Auction Brilliance

The allrounder has been performing consistently in limited-overs cricket for his national side
12:46 pm
Samarnath Soory
Punjab Kings Star Names PBKS Starting XI for IPL 2025, X-Factor Player Included As Opener

Punjab Kings Star Names PBKS Starting XI for IPL 2025, X-Factor Player Included As Opener

He has placed himself at number six.
11:45 am
Sagar Paul
harry brook ipl 2025

Two England Teammates Back IPL Decision to Ban Harry Brook For Pulling Out from IPL 2025 at the Last Minute

Brook has been banned for two years from the IPL after pulling out of the 2025 edition
1:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
rcb five titles ipl 2025

‘Five Straight Trophies’ – RCB New Recruit for IPL 2025 Makes MEGA Prediction

RCB are yet to win their maiden IPL title.
1:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli was troubled by a few bowlers during the nets, but one speedster who highly impressed the legendary batter was Rasikh Dar Salam.

Young India Pacer Earns Praise From Virat Kohli in RCB Nets Ahead of IPL 2025

He bowled extremely well and constantly agitated Kohli with his accuracy and zip off the deck.
1:10 pm
Darpan Jain
4 KKR Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for Kolkata Knight Riders

4 KKR Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR will be aiming to add a fourth star to their jersey.
1:05 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy