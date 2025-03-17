Delhi Capitals Coach Takes Up Coaching Role in Major League Cricket (MLC) in USA

Delhi Capitals (DC) recently appointed him in the same role ahead of IPL 2025.

Former India bowler, Munaf Patel will join the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) as a bowling coach. Delhi Capitals (DC) recently appointed him in the same role ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Munaf has been working extensively with DC bowlers in the camp.

The GMR group, co-owners of Delhi Capitals, has a stake in Seattle Orcas and might have decided to extend Munaf’s role in the franchise. The Seattle-based franchise already has Matthew Mott (head coach) and Venugopal Rao (GM of cricket operations), who are also with the Capitals on the coaching staff.

Ian Bell is the batting coach, so the coaching department is supremely talented. Munaf’s coaching experience is not vast, but he will know how to work in a franchise environment in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

However, his superior knowledge, earned by playing for India and the domestic side, will be handy for any team he works with. Munaf has always been highly rated as a pacer and will pass on the knowledge with a fresh set of players in the coaching department in India and the USA.

A World Cup winning pacer to guide our bowlers — Munaf Patel is our new bowling coach 🔥#SeattleOrcas #MLC2025 #AmericasFavoriteCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/U1nN4XaEQg — Seattle Orcas (@MLCSeattleOrcas) March 16, 2025

Munaf Patel and his international and franchise experience

Munaf Patel played all three formats for India during his peak years, featuring in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs, and three T20Is between 2006 and 2011. Overall, he has 125 wickets at 32.30 runs apiece in 86 matches for India.

Munaf was part of the World Cup 2011 winning squad, taking 11 wickets at an average of 32.09 in eight outings, with a best of 4/48. The 41-year-old has also played 63 IPL matches, spanning three franchises – Rajasthan Royals (2008-2010), Mumbai Indians (2011-2013), and Gujarat Lions (2017).

Munaf has 74 wickets at an average of 22.94 in 63 IPL innings, including two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul. He has won two IPL championships as a player, with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and Mumbai Indians in 2013.

He also played four matches for Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League, snaring three wickets at 32.33 runs apiece. Munaf has ample T20 experience and will share his knowledge with bowlers on the coaching staff.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.