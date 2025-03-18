News
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Punjab Kings Star Makes Big Prediction: PBKS To Finish As IPL 2025 Table Toppers

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He clarified that his prediction wasn’t biased just because he plays for PBKS.

Punjab Kings Star Makes Big Prediction PBKS To Finish As IPL 2025 Table Toppers

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh has made a bold prediction before the new IPL season. He believes they will finish at the top of the points table in IPL 2025.

Shashank Singh Confident of PBKS Finishing in Top Two

Speaking on a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Shashank Singh confidently predicted that Punjab Kings would finish at the top of the points table in IPL 2025. He clarified that his prediction wasn’t biased just because he plays for PBKS, but he truly believes the team will end up in the top two.

Shashank even mentioned that after their 14th league match, he would remind everyone about his prediction by asking them to replay the podcast. Along with PBKS, he picked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as strong contenders, while backing either Mumbai Indians (MI) or Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to take the final spot in the top four.

“Punjab Kings will be No. 1. It’s not because I’m part of Punjab Kings that I’m saying this. Punjab Kings will finish in the top two for sure. On the day of the 14th match, I’ll message you and tell you to replay this podcast. After that, SRH is a very good team; RCB is good, and one of MI or CSK will make it to the top four, “Shashank said.

ALSO READ:

PBKS Still Chasing Their Maiden IPL Title

PBKS are one of the five teams to feature in all 17 seasons of the IPL so far. However, they have managed to finish at the top of the league standings only once, in 2014.

That season was one of their best campaigns, but they missed out on the title after losing the final to Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite putting up a total of 200 runs, PBKS couldn’t defend it and had to settle for the runners-up position.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

