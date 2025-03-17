News
Romario Shepherd RCB Unbox IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 17, 2025

Monstrous Sixes From All-Rounder Grabs Eyeballs in the RCB Unbox Six Hitting Contest Ahead of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru on Monday witnessed several players take up the six-hitting challenge ahead of IPL 2025.

Romario Shepherd RCB Unbox IPL 2025

West Indian cricketer Romario Shepherd was one among the several Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players to take part in a six-hitting contest during the team’s Unbox event in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025. Two teams- Team Jitesh and Team Rajat took part in the six-hitting contest.

Some payers who took part in six-hitting challenge

There were four batters in each team, with each of the batters getting a maximum of three chances to hit maximums. Romario Shepherd slammed three maximums and the fans at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium were entertained. Australia’s Tim David, England duo of Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma were among the others to take part in the six-hitting challenge.

Some of Livingstone’s and Romario’s shots even went out of bounds, leaving the fans at the stadium in awe of their performances.
Romario Shepherd was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for his base price of INR 1.50 crore.

Romario Shepherd’s IPL journey so far

RCB is Romario Shepherd’s fourth team in the IPL. He has previously played for Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Overall, the all-rounder has played 10 IPL matches and scored 115 runs at a strike-rate of 182.54. He has taken just four wickets in these 10 matches.

ALSO READ:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. RCB have not won an IPL title so far despite reaching the final thrice— 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2024
RCB
Romario Shepherd
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

