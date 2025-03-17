Jitesh Sharma Reveals The Person Behind His Transformation From Opener to Middle-order Batter

RCB acquired this keeper-batter for a whopping INR 11 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had splashed INR 11 crore on former Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Jitesh Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. This move received a lot of flak on social media. After a poor IPL 2024, where he scored just 187 runs from 14 matches, PBKS released Jitesh. Many mocked him for his bad season and high price tag.

The 31-year-old gave a fitting reply with his bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The Vidarbha batter’s crucial 51 off 33 balls and a sensational running catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the semi-final were key in defeating Maharashtra.

Thanks to his reputation as a linchpin in the middle and lower-middle order for Vidarbha and PBKS, Jitesh played nine T20I for India.

Jitesh Sharma Reveals How He Switched To Middle-order With Vidarbha

For the first few years of his T20 career, Jitesh was opening the innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Advice from former Vidarbha coach Pritam Gandhe changed the trajectory of his career.

In an exclusive interview with Cricxtasy, Jitesh revealed how Gandhe had suggested his move before the 2021-22 season.

“All credit goes to one person—my coach at that time, Pritam Gandhe Sir. I want to publicly acknowledge him because he is the reason I became a middle-order player. Before the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, he gave me the idea,” Jitesh said.

Jitesh then went on to explain how the clarity with which he batted in those positions significantly improved his game.

“We used to practice in Nagpur, starting at 6 AM. Usually, openers got batting first, but T20 practice didn’t happen on wet pitches. So, he said openers would bat later, and middle-order players would bat first. When I played in the middle order, I had a clear mindset while playing my shots. That’s where the shift happened. That season, I hit the most sixes. Punjab Kings noticed my performance and picked me. And that’s how my journey progressed,” Jitesh elaborated.

That season, he impressed by scoring 214 runs from seven games in the middle order at a stunning strike rate of 235.16. Moreover, he smashed a tournament-high 18 sixes.

On his role at RCB in IPL 2025

When discussing his role at RCB, Jitesh mentioned that the advice from mentor and former keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been incredibly helpful.

“I am Jitesh Sharma, and I will fulfill my own role. DK Bhai is my mentor at RCB. For me, it’s an advantage that I am playing in the same position as him. I will try to learn as much as I can from him,” Jitesh concluded.

