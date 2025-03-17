News
Jitesh Sharma Transformation Middle Order Batter
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 17, 2025

Jitesh Sharma Reveals The Person Behind His Transformation From Opener to Middle-order Batter

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

RCB acquired this keeper-batter for a whopping INR 11 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Jitesh Sharma Transformation Middle Order Batter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had splashed INR 11 crore on former Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Jitesh Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. This move received a lot of flak on social media. After a poor IPL 2024, where he scored just 187 runs from 14 matches, PBKS released Jitesh. Many mocked him for his bad season and high price tag.

The 31-year-old gave a fitting reply with his bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The Vidarbha batter’s crucial 51 off 33 balls and a sensational running catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the semi-final were key in defeating Maharashtra.

Thanks to his reputation as a linchpin in the middle and lower-middle order for Vidarbha and PBKS, Jitesh played nine T20I for India.

Jitesh Sharma Reveals How He Switched To Middle-order With Vidarbha

For the first few years of his T20 career, Jitesh was opening the innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Advice from former Vidarbha coach Pritam Gandhe changed the trajectory of his career.

In an exclusive interview with Cricxtasy, Jitesh revealed how Gandhe had suggested his move before the 2021-22 season.

“All credit goes to one person—my coach at that time, Pritam Gandhe Sir. I want to publicly acknowledge him because he is the reason I became a middle-order player. Before the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, he gave me the idea,” Jitesh said.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON CRICXTASY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Jitesh then went on to explain how the clarity with which he batted in those positions significantly improved his game.

“We used to practice in Nagpur, starting at 6 AM. Usually, openers got batting first, but T20 practice didn’t happen on wet pitches. So, he said openers would bat later, and middle-order players would bat first. When I played in the middle order, I had a clear mindset while playing my shots. That’s where the shift happened. That season, I hit the most sixes. Punjab Kings noticed my performance and picked me. And that’s how my journey progressed,” Jitesh elaborated.

That season, he impressed by scoring 214 runs from seven games in the middle order at a stunning strike rate of 235.16. Moreover, he smashed a tournament-high 18 sixes.

ALSO READ:

On his role at RCB in IPL 2025

When discussing his role at RCB, Jitesh mentioned that the advice from mentor and former keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been incredibly helpful.

“I am Jitesh Sharma, and I will fulfill my own role. DK Bhai is my mentor at RCB. For me, it’s an advantage that I am playing in the same position as him. I will try to learn as much as I can from him,” Jitesh concluded.

Related posts

Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025 Torrent Group

BCCI Approves Torrent Group’s Majority Stake Acquisition of Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2025

The BCCI has officially approved Torrent Group's acquisition of the majority stake in Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2025.
10:10 pm
Vishnu PN
UNSTOPPABLE Andre Russell Blasts at a Rate of 250; Scores 18-Ball 45 in Second KKR Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

UNSTOPPABLE Andre Russell Blasts at a Rate of 250; Scores 18-Ball 45 in Second KKR Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Russell has looked in good form, smashing an unbeaten 59* off 23 balls in the first practice game too.
9:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings PBKS Azmatullah Omarzai IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Suffer MASSIVE Setback As Star All-Rounder’s Arrival in India Delayed Ahead of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings will get their IPL 2025 campaign underway on March 25 with a game against Gujarat Titans.
8:49 pm
Vishnu PN
Suryansh Shedge has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

5 Newbies Who Can Surprise Everyone in IPL 2025 Ft. Punjab Kings Wildcard Picks

Here are the players who have the skills to change matches on a dime in IPL 2025.
8:01 pm
Samarnath Soory
Venkatesh Iyer KKR Intra Squad Match

KKR Star Blazes 46 (21) in Second Intra-Squad Clash, Gears Up for IPL 2025 After First-Match Fifty

He has switched to beast mode for IPL 2025.
8:31 pm
Disha Asrani
Major Concern for KKR! Captain Ajinkya Rahane Stumbles in Both Practice Games With Low Scores Ahead of IPL 2025

Major Concern for KKR! Captain Ajinkya Rahane Stumbles in Both Practice Games With Low Scores Ahead of IPL 2025

Rahane tried out batting at the No.3 slot in the first match and opened the innings in the second .
7:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
