4 SRH Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for Sunrisers Hyderabad

With several loopholes in the side, SRH will rely on their top stars to do heavy lifting in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were arguably the most exciting side in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They had a magnificent season but could not get past Kolkata Knight Riders in the playoffs, finishing as the runners-up. The Pat Cummins-led side will be looking to go one step further in the upcoming IPL 2025.

SRH retained five of their star players from the previous season. They spent INR 23 crore for Heinrich Klaasen while also securing Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Sunrisers didn’t have a great mega auction as their squad has several issues. That makes some of their players’ form even more crucial. Here we take a look at four players on whom their IPL 2025 campaign will hinge on.

Travis Head

Travis Head is one of the most feared batters in the world. In the last few years, he has elevated his game to a whole new level. He was one of the biggest reasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad reaching the final. He formed a destructive opening pair along with Abhishek Sharma.

Head amassed 567 runs in the season, averaging 40.50 while striking at an incredible rate of 191. The Aussie batter hit one century and four half centuries in the tournament. The pitches in the last IPL season were very flat but Head has been brilliant in all T20s. Since 2023, he has over 1600 runs at 37.44 average and 176 strike rate.

Heinrich Klaasen

The South African powerhouse is one of the best T20 players in the world, with an ability to destroy pace and spin alike. Heinrich Klaasen has little to no weaknesses, making him one of the toughest batters to bowl against.

He had a magnificent season for SRH last year, where he amassed 479 runs at an average of nearly 40 while striking at 171. Klaasen will have the responsibility of the middle order in IPL 2025, with plenty of inexperience around him in the SRH line-up.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is quickly becoming one of the most exciting batters to watch in white-ball cricket. The SRH opener had a very good season last year, with 484 runs at an average of 32 and strike rate of 204. He will be looking to better that in IPL 2025.

Abhishek Sharma smashes the second fastest century by an Indian in T20I 🇮🇳🌟🎉🎉



New Sharma era has arrived 🚀😈#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8Q0dvNiPQi — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) February 2, 2025

Sharma had a terrific series against England last month, where he displayed his true potential. He was at his glorious best in the final T20I at Wankhede, smashing 135 off just 54 deliveries. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping for similar fireworks in the next two months.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is an excellent operator of the new ball and can extract any movement on offer. Since 2021, he has taken 32 wickets in the powerplay at an economy of 6.81. But he also has the tendency to leak runs when there’s no help on offer. In the last four years, he has conceded at 9.80 between overs 12 to 20.

Shami is moving from Gujarat Titans to Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be eager to deliver for them. How he does with the ball could decide how far SRH go in IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.