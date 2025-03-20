When is the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony? Time, Venue, and Other Live Streaming, Broadcast Details

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick-off on March 22.
The most-awaited opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of this mega-domestic tournament.
The IPL’s official X handle (formerly Twitter) has revealed the full list of celebrities set to perform at the ceremony. A star-studded lineup, including the melodious Shreya Ghoshal, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, and actress Disha Patani, will light up the stage.
After the conclusion of the celebrations, the defending champions will be led by new captain Ajinkya Rahane. On the other hand, RCB have also appointed a new skipper – Rajat Patidar.
Here are the details of the opening ceremony ahead of the live-action.
The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will begin at 6.00 P.M. IST on March 22 (Saturday).
Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata will host the opening ceremony ahead of the KKR vs RCB match.
The live streaming of the opening ceremony will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Viewers can watch the opening ceremony on the Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.
