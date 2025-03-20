News
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony All Captains
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

When is the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony? Time, Venue, and Other Live Streaming, Broadcast Details

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick-off on March 22.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony All Captains

The most-awaited opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of this mega-domestic tournament.

The IPL’s official X handle (formerly Twitter) has revealed the full list of celebrities set to perform at the ceremony. A star-studded lineup, including the melodious Shreya Ghoshal, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, and actress Disha Patani, will light up the stage.

ALSO READ:

After the conclusion of the celebrations, the defending champions will be led by new captain Ajinkya Rahane. On the other hand, RCB have also appointed a new skipper – Rajat Patidar.

Here are the details of the opening ceremony ahead of the live-action.

When Will The Opening Ceremony Start?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will begin at 6.00 P.M. IST on March 22 (Saturday).

Where Will The Opening Ceremony Take Place?

Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata will host the opening ceremony ahead of the KKR vs RCB match.

Where To Watch The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the opening ceremony will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where To Watch The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live On TV In India?

Viewers can watch the opening ceremony on the Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

Indian Premier League
IPL 2025

