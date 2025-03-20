When is the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony? Time, Venue, and Other Live Streaming, Broadcast Details

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick-off on March 22.

The most-awaited opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of this mega-domestic tournament.

The IPL’s official X handle (formerly Twitter) has revealed the full list of celebrities set to perform at the ceremony. A star-studded lineup, including the melodious Shreya Ghoshal, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, and actress Disha Patani, will light up the stage.

Brace yourself for a symphony of magic like never before as the soulful Shreya Ghoshal takes the stage at the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony! 😍



Celebrate 18 glorious years with a voice that has revolutionised melody🎶@shreyaghoshal pic.twitter.com/mJB9T5EdEe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 19, 2025

After the conclusion of the celebrations, the defending champions will be led by new captain Ajinkya Rahane. On the other hand, RCB have also appointed a new skipper – Rajat Patidar.

Here are the details of the opening ceremony ahead of the live-action.

When Will The Opening Ceremony Start?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will begin at 6.00 P.M. IST on March 22 (Saturday).

Where Will The Opening Ceremony Take Place?

Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata will host the opening ceremony ahead of the KKR vs RCB match.

Where To Watch The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the opening ceremony will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where To Watch The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live On TV In India?

Viewers can watch the opening ceremony on the Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

