Good News for Bowlers! Two Balls Set To Be Used for Second Innings in IPL 2025 Matches
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

Good News for Bowlers! Two Balls Set To Be Used for Second Innings in IPL 2025 Matches

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

This rule will not be applicable for afternoon games.

Good News for Bowlers! Two Balls Set To Be Used for Second Innings in IPL 2025 Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has passed the rule to use two balls in the second innings of a match in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The decision comes in a bid to negate the dew factor in the evening games. To clarify, the second ball wouldn’t be a new ball but rather a drier ball around the same number of overs old.

Furthermore, this rule won’t be applied to afternoon games. It is also understood that the second ball can only be used after the 11th over.

A source privy to the developments told Cricbuzz, “As for the change of ball, the BCCI has left the decision to the discretion of the umpires. They will decide based on the presence of dew. As a result, this rule will primarily apply to night games, and it is unlikely that a second ball will be used in afternoon matches.”

ALSO READ:

How will the new rule change affect matches in IPL 2025?

By introducing a second ball, the rule eliminates any potential advantage the toss-winning captain might gain from the dew factor, creating a more balanced and fair competition during the matches.

With a more dry ball, it would also keep spinners in the hunt, which would have otherwise been wet, making it difficult for them to grip and spin under dew conditions.

To aid bowlers, the BCCI has also done away with the saliva ban to give them more say in the game now. The use of saliva would allow pacers to employ the reverse swing more effectively once the ball gets old.

The IPL restoring the practice could now also prompt cricket’s apex council ICC to reconsider the rule, which was imposed three years ago in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BCCI
IPL 2025

