News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
IPL 2025 New Rules: Captains Spared From Match Bans Due to Slow Over-Rate Offences, Will Face NEW Punishment
news
Last updated: March 20, 2025

IPL 2025 New Rules: Captains Spared From Match Bans Due to Slow Over-Rate Offences, Will Face NEW Punishment

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

BCCI is set to replicate ICC's model.

IPL 2025 New Rules: Captains Spared From Match Bans Due to Slow Over-Rate Offences, Will Face NEW Punishment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a captains’ meet in Mumbai earlier today (March 20) where a few crucial decisions were taken regarding the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Amongst the most notable changes was the decision surrounding the penalty for captains concerning over-rate offences.

It is now understood that the BCCI has decided to spare captains from facing match bans anymore. Instead, the Indian apex board has decided to implement a new approach to address similar violations in the IPL.

A demerit points system, akin to the ICC’s model, is set to be introduced. Captains will receive demerit points depending on the seriousness of the violation and these points will remain on their record for a span of three years. A ban will only be enforced in exceptional or extreme cases.

ALSO READ:

Hardik Pandya will miss the first match of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 for a similar offence

Several team captains in the IPL have faced match bans due to slow over-rate violations. For instance, Rishabh Pant was forced to sit out a critical match for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last season after his team failed to maintain the required over-rate. Similarly, Hardik Pandya will be absent from Mumbai Indians’ opening game of IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a consequence of an over-rate offence committed during the previous season.

In other news, the BCCI has announced that the Impact Player Rule, a regulation that has drawn mixed reactions, will be evaluated after the 2027 edition. This decision confirms that the rule will remain in place for the ongoing IPL season and the next few ones.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

BCCI
Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 new rules
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

‘I Can Contribute To India’s Test Victories’: Star KKR Batter Makes Big Claim Ahead of IPL 2025

The player was acquired back by the franchise for a whopping INR 23.75 crore.
7:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
suyash sharma rcb royal challengers bengaluru yuzvendra chahal ipl 2025

Can Suyash Sharma Fill the Yuzvendra Chahal Void for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025?

7:07 pm
CX Staff Writer
Good News For Mumbai Indians As Jasprit Bumrah Nears Return In IPL 2025

Good News For Mumbai Indians As Jasprit Bumrah Nears Return In IPL 2025

The pacer has been out of action since January this year due to a stress-related injury
6:49 pm
Samarnath Soory

India Youngster Revealed He Wore Virat Kohli’s Shoes While Scoring Century at the MCG in BGT 2024-25

He scored a brilliant 114 of 189 balls.
5:58 pm
Sreejita Sen

“Move With The Times”: Former Aussie Captain Supports Mitchell Starc’s Call to Feature in IPL 2025 After Missing Champions Trophy

The pacer missed the ICC tournament after sustaining an ankle injury.
4:23 pm
Sreejita Sen
Good News for Bowlers! Two Balls Set To Be Used for Second Innings in IPL 2025 Matches

Good News for Bowlers! Two Balls Set To Be Used for Second Innings in IPL 2025 Matches

This rule will not be applicable for afternoon games.
6:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy