IPL 2025 New Rules: Captains Spared From Match Bans Due to Slow Over-Rate Offences, Will Face NEW Punishment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a captains’ meet in Mumbai earlier today (March 20) where a few crucial decisions were taken regarding the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Amongst the most notable changes was the decision surrounding the penalty for captains concerning over-rate offences.

It is now understood that the BCCI has decided to spare captains from facing match bans anymore. Instead, the Indian apex board has decided to implement a new approach to address similar violations in the IPL.

A demerit points system, akin to the ICC’s model, is set to be introduced. Captains will receive demerit points depending on the seriousness of the violation and these points will remain on their record for a span of three years. A ban will only be enforced in exceptional or extreme cases.

Hardik Pandya will miss the first match of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 for a similar offence

Several team captains in the IPL have faced match bans due to slow over-rate violations. For instance, Rishabh Pant was forced to sit out a critical match for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last season after his team failed to maintain the required over-rate. Similarly, Hardik Pandya will be absent from Mumbai Indians’ opening game of IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a consequence of an over-rate offence committed during the previous season.

In other news, the BCCI has announced that the Impact Player Rule, a regulation that has drawn mixed reactions, will be evaluated after the 2027 edition. This decision confirms that the rule will remain in place for the ongoing IPL season and the next few ones.

