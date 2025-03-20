SRH Sensation Gets Ready for IPL 2025 By Shattering Glass Pane of Fire Extinguisher With A Huge Six [WATCH]

Some of his hits caused more damage than intended.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) in explosive fashion.

During a recent practice session, Abhishek smoked quite a few big maximums with some of them causing more damage than intended — including shattering the glass pane of a fire extinguisher.

When quizzed about what all he broke, Abhishek quipped, “Broken my bats, mostly. But I heard the sound of glass breaking over there. Just ahead of the boundary.”

The video of the same was posted by SRH on their official Instagram handle. Check it out below.

Notably, Abhishek was retained by the franchise for INR 14 crores ahead of the auction last November.

Abhishek Sharma finished as the second-highest run-scorer for SRH last season

Abhishek played a clinical role at the top of the SRH batting order in their runners-up finish last season. The talented left-hander finished in the Top 10 run-scorers list and was the second-highest for SRH after fellow opener Travis Head.

The 24-year-old amassed an impressive 484 runs in 16 games, coming at an average of 32.21 while hitting at an explosive rate of over 200.

It was this power-hitting from Sharma and others that saw the franchise break the record for the highest team total twice last season, including their own once.

SRH will once again bank heavily on Abhishek to get them off to flying starts and continue their ultra-aggressive batting approach. The Orange outfit will play their season opener in the afternoon match on Sunday’s (March 23) doubleheader against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

