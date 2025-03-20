News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

‘I Can Contribute To India’s Test Victories’: Star KKR Batter Makes Big Claim Ahead of IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The player was acquired back by the franchise for a whopping INR 23.75 crore.

Venkatesh Iyer is one of the main players who helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2024 after a long 10-year gap. Ahead of the 2025 edition of the T20 league, the batter has claimed that he can help India win Test matches. In an interview with Revsportz, the KKR vice-captain shared that he has the self-belief to contribute to India’s red-ball cricket too.

“Definitely. If I know in my head that I’ve the skill to produce something, if I’m not able to do that, that will be a regret when I finish. Right now, I know that I can actually contribute to India’s victories in Test matches as well. I can play T20Is and ODIs. If I can do that, there’s no point in not taking the effort to do it. I want to give it my all”, stated Venkatesh in the ‘Backstage with Boria’ show.

Venkatesh Iyer On His National Comeback

The southpaw earned his maiden national call-up in 2021 following his impressive debut IPL season earlier that year. He has played two ODIs and nine T20Is so far with his last appearance for India coming in 2022.

READ MORE: 

While talking about his potential comeback to the Indian team, the batter believes that he’s only a few good performances away. The 30-year-old also stated that he knows where he stands now in terms of his form and what is needed to make the cut.

“It’s just a matter of few good performances, knowing where I stand in terms of batting, bowling, fitness. Once I do that, I would know the call-up is not far. I’m not thinking about the call-up, but I do think that if it happens, what am I supposed to do”, he said to Boria Majumdar.

Moreover, he explained that doing well in the domestic circuit is the key to performing well on the international stage. Despite the obstacles he may face, he is positive to do well.

“I feel playing in the domestic cricket itself is an achievement. To represent your state, and especially Bengal, MP, these are cricket states. The moment you get the Indian call-up, a few failures here and there are fine, but you will definitely do well”, stated Venkatesh.

Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

