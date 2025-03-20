News
Good News For Mumbai Indians As Jasprit Bumrah Nears Return In IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

Good News For Mumbai Indians As Jasprit Bumrah Nears Return In IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The pacer has been out of action since January this year due to a stress-related injury

Good News For Mumbai Indians As Jasprit Bumrah Nears Return In IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah might be returning to action with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, most likely just two matches into the season beginning on Saturday.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the speedster has returned to National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the second time in a short while. While on his first visit Bumrah had experienced discomfort and pain while bowling, but there is much more optimism surrounding his return among NCA staff.

Earlier reports suggested that Bumrah will definitely miss Mumbai Indians’ first three matches against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, the new developments might put him in contention for the game against KKR.

Bumrah’s Road To Recovery Not Confirmed

Bumrah suffered a back injury during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney at the beginning of the year. His absence during the second innings of the game dearly affected India’s chances to level the series as they lost 3-1. 

As he was receiving treatment for the injury, Bumrah was named in India’s preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the final ODI at home against England. However, there was no positive development on his injury as the selectors went with Harshit Rana for the Champions Trophy as his replacement.

ALSO READ:

There were also talks of Bumrah permanently replacing his Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma as India’s Test captain due to the BGT debacle. However, a latest Indian Express was contrary, saying that the BCCI and the selection panel are completely backing Rohit as the Test captain.

No Official Word From MI Ahead Of IPL 2025

Bumrah, who had missed IPL 2023 due to a stress-related back injury, has played 11 seasons for the five-time champions and has 165 wickets from 133 matches at an average of 22.51.

However, there hasn’t been anything concrete from people within Mumbai Indians. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene was vague in the recent press conference when asked about updates on Bumrah’s fitness.

“At the moment, everything is going well but obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis, the progress. He is in good spirits and hopefully, he can join the team sooner,” the former Sri Lanka captain said.

